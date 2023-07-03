Mahindra Lifespaces forays into plotted development, launches first project in Chennai

Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development business of the Mahindra Group, today announced its foray into plotted developments. The brand unveiled its first plotted development project ‘Lakefront Estates by Mahindra’ at Mahindra World City (MWC), Chennai.

Spread over 19 acres, the project will offer a wide range of plots meeting the customers’ needs and aspirations, with sizes up to 5000 sq ft, designed to provide an ideal, customized living experience with green open spaces and access to excellent infrastructure and facilities.

According to the company, Lakefront Estates by Mahindra offers a truly unique living experience, nestled amidst the serene Paranur hills and overlooking 2200 acres of pristine waters of the Kolavai Lake. This picturesque setting is further complemented by an impressive urban forest to the north of the project, spread over 80 acres. In addition to the breathtaking natural beauty surrounding the project, it also boasts eight thematically designed gardens, each with a unique purpose and amenities, providing residents with ample opportunities to relax, rejuvenate and socialize with the vibrant community.

Commenting on the same, Amit Kumar Sinha, MD & CEO, Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd, said, “Plotted developments have emerged as a game changer in the Indian real estate market, offering homebuyers a unique opportunity to craft their dream homes. It gives me immense pleasure to announce our entry into this new category for Mahindra Lifespaces, with the launch of ‘Lakefront Estates by Mahindra’. As the markets in South witness a healthy surge in demand for plotted developments, we are proud to offer a project that seamlessly blends picturesque landscapes, superior connectivity, and a vibrant community, thereby offering a truly unparalleled lifestyle. With this project, we are confident of offering our customers an opportunity to build not just homes, but a legacy that they can cherish for generations to come.”

A cosmopolitan township with multiple environmental firsts to its credit, Mahindra World City, Chennai, is widely acknowledged as an urban destination that is well ahead of its time. Strategically located with an on-site railway station, MWC Chennai is India’s first IGBC ‘Gold’ Certified Township and operational corporate Special Economic Zone.

Spanning over 1500 acres, this low-congestion city is surrounded by 1000 acres of reserve forests and 7 lakes. A first-of-its-kind integrated city built on environment-friendly principles, MWC Chennai is also the first integrated city in India to receive third-party Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) certification.

MWC Chennai is the preferred business destination for more than 65 + global corporates, spread across Special Economic Zones and a Domestic Tariff Area. MWC Chennai has created direct employment for more than 100,000 persons in its industrial zone. Apart from the Paranur railway station, MWC Chennai offers excellent road connectivity with easy access to Grand Southern Trunk Road (GST Road), and other major highways, providing quick and convenient travel options to various parts of the city and beyond.