Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme: MSSC deposits cross Rs 8600 crore. Have you invested?

Total deposits under the newly launched Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) scheme have jumped over Rs 8600 crore and more than 14 lakh accounts have been opened across states, according to data shared by the Finance Ministry in Lok Sabha.

The highest number of MSSC scheme accounts has been opened in Maharashtra (2,96,771), followed by Tamil Nadu (2,55,125), Andhra Pradesh (1,21,734) and Karnataka (1,05,134).

Among all states, the lowest number of MSSC accounts have been opened in Arunachal Pradesh (318), Bihar (7482), Goa (2786), Haryana (9247), Jharkhand (8391), Manipur (39), Meghalaya (530), Mizoram (1172), Nagaland (151), Sikkim (305), Tripura (4358).

MSSC is the newly launched small savings scheme of the Government to commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. It is exclusively for women and girls in India. Some of the features of the scheme include:

MSSC account can be opened by women of any age group including the girl child with a minimum deposit of Rs 1000 and maximum deposit of Rs 2 Lakhs for a period of two years.

The interest rate for MSSC is 7.5% p.a. which is compounded quarterly.

The facility of partial withdrawal and premature closure on compassionate grounds are also available under this Scheme.

The Government of India has authorized the Department of Posts, all Public Sector Banks and four Private Sector Banks to operate MSSC. However, Axis Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank have not yet started the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme.

“Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme has been made available for a two-year period up to March 2025. An application for opening an account can be submitted on or before the 31st March, 2025,” Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on July 31.