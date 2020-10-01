  • MORE MARKET STATS

Maharashtra govt stays order implementing new farm laws

October 1, 2020 12:30 AM

The appeal further said that the state government had issued the August 10 order without taking the views of all stakeholders into account leading to confusion about the functioning of APMCs as there is no cess charge for goods sold outside mandis.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday ordered an interim stay on its August 10 order implementing the new farm ordinances – which have been passed as laws by the Parliament.

Responding to an appeal filed by a resident of Navi Mumbai concerning the implementation of the farm bills in the state, state minister for cooperation Babasaheb Patil ordered an interim stay on the order passed by the government on August 10, 2020, till further notice. The minister noted that the next hearing would be held on October 27.

The respondent in his appeal stated that the agriculture produce market committees (APMCs) were established in the state to protect the interests of farmers and possible exploitation by traders and commission agents. The appeal further said that the state government had issued the August 10 order without taking the views of all stakeholders into account leading to confusion about the functioning of APMCs as there is no cess charge for goods sold outside mandis.

The respondent mentioned that the order passed will adversely affect the farmers, traders, mathadis, mapadi, hamals, employees of market committees and the government should take views of all stakeholders into account. The Minister in his order noted that the government had accepted the plea by the respondent for a temporary stay and the next hearing will be held on October 27.

According to a two-page notification dated August 10, issued by the State Director of Marketing, Satish Soni, all the APMCs and district agriculture cooperatives in the state were ordered to “strictly implement” the three ordinances, which were converted into law by the Parliament. These farm legislations were: the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Assurance and Farm Service Ordinance 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, of June 5, 2020.

However, following large-scale protests by the farmers across India and the stance adopted by a majority of the opposition parties during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the state’s ruling alliance partners – Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – had indicated they plan to stall the implementation of the ordinances in the state.

