M3M Capital clocks Rs 1200-cr sales in Navratri, looks for a topline of Rs 3500 cr

Gurugram-based M3M India’s luxury residential project ‘M3M Capital’ has achieved sales worth Rs 1200 crore during the 10 days of Navratri.

Spread across 15 acres with 1700 units, ranging from 2.5 BHK to 4.5 BHK across 13 towers, M3M Capital has been in high demand since its launch as it is located right on the upcoming Dwarka Expressway. The project also has close proximity to the International Airport, and is a part of larger vision for Smart City Delhi Airport, according to the company.

Being built with a construction cost of Rs 1500 crore and an overall 3 million square feet of space, M3M India is looking forward to a topline of Rs 3500 crore from this project.

Commenting on the same, Pankaj Bansal, Director, M3M India, said, “The Navratri festival has been extremely good for real estate developers. Irrespective of change in the repo rate by RBI, the sentiments of customers & investors in the residential sector are only becoming more aggressive. Certainly, there is a spike in the customers’ demand for the luxury residential segment, falling under the Rs 5-crore budget.”

“Gurugram in particular is attracting more young millennials and startups due to the growing highways and expressways network. The festive season has only brought more energy to the sales, and as a real estate developer, we are confident that this momentum will continue further. Our recently-launched M3M Capital residential project in Sector 113, Gurugram, has also been receiving tremendous response and has recorded Rs 1200-crore sales during Navratri itself,” he added.

M3M India is continuously expanding its projects. As of now it has 41 projects to its credit with about 6 million square feet of retail space and about 28 million square feet of overall space. The company launched 26 projects prior to 2018 and 22 projects have already been delivered. The construction is in full swing in the rest of the 4 projects – Trump Towers, M3M Heights, M3M Skycity and M3M Skylofts. Post 2018, the company has to its credit 15 projects. Out of 15 projects, 6 projects have already been delivered and 5 projects are under-construction – M3M Capital – Residential, M3M Soulitude, M3M Atrium, M3M Flora, and M3M Route65.