The debate over long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax is gathering momentum ahead of the Union Budget 2027-28. What started largely as a demand for relief in equity markets has now become a wider discussion on how India taxes investment gains, whether investors should get a bigger reward for holding assets for longer and whether the current tax structure is discouraging capital formation.

The demands are coming from different quarters. SBI Research has proposed scrapping LTCG tax on equities, increasing the annual exemption limit and introducing lower tax rates for investors who stay invested for longer.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has reportedly recommended removing LTCG tax for foreign portfolio investors and offering tax relief to domestic mutual fund investors switching between schemes. Industry bodies such as the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) have also sought changes in capital market taxation.

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The debate has also reached the Finance Ministry. In an exclusive interaction with Financial Express at the inaugural FE Leadership Awards in Mumbai, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman acknowledged the growing anxiety among retail investors and equity market participants over stock market valuations and the capital gains tax regime. She indicated that the government would consider the concerns raised by different stakeholders ahead of the next Budget.

“I realise the sensitivity and anxiety prevailing among retail investors, especially equity participants, while not being biased either way,” she said during a fireside chat.

The FM, however, cautioned against viewing tax concessions as the principal driver of capital market performance. Her remarks come amid sustained foreign portfolio investor outflows and renewed demands for a review of the tax structure. While she has indicated that stakeholder representations will be considered, she has not committed to any specific tax relief.

But the discussion is important beyond the stock market. The capital gains tax changes introduced in July 2024 affected several asset classes, including property, gold, listed securities, bonds and other investments. The holding period and tax treatment of these assets were also rationalised.

Any wider revision of the capital gains framework could therefore affect investors across asset classes. However, it is important to distinguish between proposals specifically aimed at equity investments and changes that could apply to a wider range of assets.

Here are 5 important changes being proposed or discussed that investors should watch.

Why has LTCG tax become a Budget talking point again?

The last major overhaul of capital gains taxation came in the July 2024 Budget.

The government reduced the LTCG tax rate on most asset classes from 20% with indexation to 12.5% without indexation. It also simplified holding periods, bringing most assets under two broad categories of 12 months and 24 months.

However, the changes were not uniform in their impact.

For listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds, the LTCG tax rate increased from 10% to 12.5%, although the annual exemption limit was raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh. The short-term capital gains tax rate on specified equity investments increased from 15% to 20%.

For property, physical gold and several other assets, the reduction in the headline LTCG tax rate came with the withdrawal of indexation benefits. Indexation had allowed investors to adjust their purchase cost for inflation before calculating taxable gains.

A special protection was provided for resident individuals and Hindu Undivided Families selling land or buildings acquired before July 23, 2024. They can compare the tax liability under the old 20% rate with indexation and the new 12.5% rate without indexation and pay the lower amount.

The changes were intended to simplify taxation. But they also reopened the debate on whether investors should be taxed on nominal gains or gains after adjusting for inflation.

Now, with foreign investors seeking a more competitive tax regime and domestic investors asking for better post-tax returns, LTCG taxation has again become an important issue ahead of the Budget.

Scrapping LTCG tax: SBI Research, SEBI and PHDCCI make their case

One of the biggest demands is the removal of LTCG tax, although different organisations have suggested different approaches.

SBI Research, in its October 12, 2026 Ecowrap report, made a case for abolishing LTCG tax on equity investments. It argued that the government should consider extending the holding period to two or three years while removing LTCG tax to encourage long-term investment.

The research team also examined the possible revenue implications. In its November 2 report, SBI Research estimated that abolishing LTCG tax could result in a revenue loss of around Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore in FY28. It argued that the impact would be manageable for the government.

SEBI has reportedly taken up a more targeted demand. According to a Reuters report dated November 2, the market regulator has recommended that the government remove LTCG tax on equity investments made by foreign portfolio investors.

The recommendation follows several interactions between SEBI and foreign investors over the past two years. Taxation has emerged as one of their concerns, particularly as foreign investors have continued to pull money out of Indian equities.

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry has also sought the removal of LTCG tax on listed equities. In its representation to the CBDT Chairman, it argued that a lighter tax burden could improve India’s attractiveness for foreign investment and encourage domestic participation.

However, these proposals are specifically about equity investments. They do not amount to a demand for abolishing LTCG tax on property, gold or every other asset class.

For investors in other assets, the bigger question is whether the government will consider a wider review of the capital gains framework or restrict any relief to the stock market.

Longer holding periods: Should investors get a bigger reward for staying invested?

The second important proposal relates to the holding period required to qualify for long-term capital gains treatment.

Currently, listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual fund units generally qualify as long-term investments after a holding period of more than 12 months. For property, the holding period is 24 months.

The 2024 changes simplified the holding-period rules for most assets. But industry participants believe the tax structure could do more to reward investors who stay invested for longer.

SBI Research has suggested extending the holding period for equity investments to two or three years while abolishing LTCG tax. Its argument is that a longer holding period could discourage short-term trading and encourage genuine long-term investment.

PHDCCI has made a related but different suggestion. It has proposed extending the holding period for LTCG exemption on listed equities from 12 months to 18-24 months. The chamber believes this would ensure that the tax benefit goes to genuine long-term investors rather than those holding shares for relatively short periods.

The distinction is important. SBI Research has suggested a two-to-three-year investment horizon alongside LTCG abolition, while PHDCCI has suggested an 18-to-24-month holding period as part of its proposed equity tax changes.

A change in holding periods could have implications beyond equities if the government decides to extend the principle to other asset classes. For example, it could affect the period for which investors need to hold gold, bonds or other securities before their gains qualify as long-term.

However, neither of these specific industry proposals should be interpreted as a demand to change holding periods across all asset classes.

Lower LTCG rates for longer holding periods: SBI Research’s graded tax proposal

Another suggestion from SBI Research is to introduce different tax rates depending on how long an investor holds an equity investment.

At present, eligible listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual fund units attract a uniform LTCG tax rate of 12.5%, irrespective of whether the investor holds them for 13 months or five years. The annual exemption of Rs 1.25 lakh applies to eligible gains.

SBI Research has proposed a graded structure under which investors who hold their investments for longer would pay less tax.

Its suggested structure is:

Holding period Proposed LTCG tax rate 1-2 years 12.5% 2-3 years 5% More than 3 years Nil

The idea is straightforward. An investor who sells shares after holding them for 18 months would continue to pay 12.5% tax on eligible gains above the exemption limit. But an investor who holds the same investment for more than three years would not have to pay LTCG tax under this proposal.

This could make a difference for investors building wealth through equity mutual funds and direct stock investments.

It also raises a larger question for the tax system. Should the government offer a lower tax rate to investors who hold property, gold or other long-term assets for a longer period?

There is no such cross-asset graded tax proposal in the SBI Research recommendations discussed here. Its suggested rates are for equity investments. But the principle of rewarding longer holding periods could become part of a wider debate on capital gains taxation.

Increase the annual LTCG exemption limit: From Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 2 lakh

The annual exemption limit is another area where SBI Research has suggested relief.

Currently, eligible long-term capital gains on listed equity shares, equity-oriented mutual funds and units of business trusts covered under Section 112A are exempt up to Rs 1.25 lakh in a financial year.

SBI Research has proposed increasing this limit to Rs 2 lakh. It has also suggested linking the exemption to inflation so that its value does not erode over time.

For example, suppose an investor books eligible long-term capital gains of Rs 1.8 lakh during a financial year.

Under the existing rules, Rs 1.25 lakh would be exempt and the remaining Rs 55,000 would be taxable at 12.5%. The tax would be Rs 6,875 before applicable cess and surcharge.

If the exemption limit is raised to Rs 2 lakh, the investor would not have to pay LTCG tax on these gains.

This could benefit small investors who periodically book profits from shares and equity mutual funds.

However, there is an important distinction here. The Rs 1.25 lakh exemption is not a general exemption available on all long-term capital gains. It applies to specified financial assets covered under Section 112A. Gains from property, physical gold and most other assets do not get this annual exemption.

Therefore, if the government decides to increase the limit, investors will need to check whether it is extending the benefit to other asset classes or retaining it only for eligible equity investments.

Tax relief on reinvestment and mutual fund switches

The fifth proposal concerns investors who sell one investment to move their money into another.

Currently, when an investor switches from one mutual fund scheme to another, the transaction is generally treated as a redemption from the original scheme and a fresh investment in the new scheme. If the original investment has generated taxable capital gains, the investor may have to pay tax even though the money remains invested in mutual funds.

SEBI has reportedly recommended that switching from one domestic mutual fund scheme to another should not be treated as a taxable sale if the original units have been held for more than one year.

The objective is to allow investors to rebalance their portfolios without triggering an immediate tax liability.

SBI Research has made a separate suggestion. It has proposed allowing investors to defer LTCG tax proportionately when redemption proceeds are reinvested in eligible equity mutual funds within 90 days.

For example, an investor may want to move money from a sectoral fund to a diversified equity fund to reduce concentration risk. Under the existing rules, redemption from the original scheme can trigger capital gains tax.

The proposed relief could allow the investor to reinvest the proceeds within the specified period and defer the tax liability.

These are two different recommendations. SEBI has reportedly proposed tax relief for qualifying mutual fund switches, while SBI Research has suggested a 90-day reinvestment window for deferring LTCG tax.

Neither proposal is a general exemption for selling property, physical gold or other assets and reinvesting the money elsewhere. Any such wider relief would require a separate policy decision.

Disclaimer: The proposals and recommendations discussed in this article have been made by various research institutions, market regulators and industry bodies. They are suggestions and do not represent the government’s approved policy or confirmed Budget decisions. The existing capital gains tax rules will continue to apply unless the government announces changes. Readers should consult a qualified tax professional before making investment or redemption decisions.

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