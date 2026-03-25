In the month of March, tax planning picks up pace for salaried employees, and this is when many try to claim Leave Travel Allowance (LTA). However, every year, many of you miss out on this tax benefit due to small mistakes. To claim LTA, it’s important to understand the key rules and common errors. Otherwise, you could end up losing the tax savings you deserve.

LTA is a good way to save tax, but it comes with some important rules that you need to understand. This benefit is available only under the old tax regime and applies only to travel expenses. Many people make the mistake of including hotel, food, or local transport costs in their claims, which can make the claim invalid. So, it’s important to file your LTA claim with correct details and proper supporting documents. Here is a closer look at how it works.

What is LTA?

LTA is a component in your salary that allows you to claim a tax exemption on travel costs incurred during a vacation within India. The legal basis sits under Section 10(5) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and it covers you, your spouse, children, and dependent parents or siblings. Simply put, your employer pays you a travel allowance, you travel, you submit proof, and that portion of your income becomes tax-free.

Old regime only – No exceptions

This is perhaps the single most important point i.e. LTA is available exclusively under the old tax regime. If you have opted for the new tax regime, the exemption is simply unavailable, regardless of how much cost you have incurred on travel. Given that March is also when many employees finalise their regime choice for the year, getting this wrong can be a costly mistake.

What is covered and what is not

The exemption is capped at your actual ticket cost or the prescribed fare limit, whichever is lower. For air travel, economy class sets the ceiling; for rail, it is first-class AC; and for road, first-class deluxe bus fare applies. One more condition: the journey must be on the shortest route to your destination; a scenic detour does not earn you extra credit.

What is not covered: hotel stays, food bills, local cab rides, sightseeing, and any other on-ground expenses. Many employees mistakenly bundle these costs into their LTA submission. The income tax rules are strict here i.e. if it is not a travel ticket, it does not qualify. On multi-city trips, only the fare to the farthest destination via the shortest route is considered. The entire itinerary’s cost cannot be claimed. And if any leg of the journey is international, the entire trip becomes ineligible since LTA is strictly for domestic travel.

The block year rule

LTA can be claimed for a maximum of two journeys in a block of four calendar years. The current block runs from 2022 to 2025. If you did not claim one journey in this block, you can carry it forward, but it must be used in the first calendar year of the next block (i.e., 2026), failing which it lapses.

Highlighting where most people go wrong, tax expert Deepesh Chheda, Partner, Dhruva Advisors, says that LTA claims are often rejected due to simple but avoidable mistakes.

1. Mixing up expenses

Only travel tickets qualify. Hotel bills, food, and sightseeing costs do not. Bundling them into your claim is a red flag for both employers and tax officers.

2. Poor documentation

Original tickets, boarding passes, and invoices are non-negotiable. If your return is flagged for scrutiny, the tax department will ask for proof.

3. Missing the deadline

LTA is only available under the old regime, which requires filing your ITR on time. A belated return means the benefit is lost.

Explaining the employer’s role, Chheda says that LTA does not get approved automatically and depends on proper verification by the employer.

The employer’s role and why it matters

“LTA does not flow through silently. Employees must submit proof of travel to their employer, who then reflects the exemption in Form 16. The employer bears responsibility for being satisfied with the documentation provided and this satisfaction standard is not merely procedural,” he explains.

If an LTA claim is flagged in a tax scrutiny, the employer’s due diligence in collecting and verifying travel proofs becomes a key line of defence, he adds. “Employees who submit inadequate documentation put both themselves and their employer in an uncomfortable position.”

Remember, LTA is a genuine tax saver but only for those who play by the rules. Travel domestic, claim only your tickets, stick to the old regime, and file on time. Get these four right, and your next holiday does more than recharge you as it lightens your tax bill too.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

