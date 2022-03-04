Lower interest rates, HNI demand driving sales of luxury independent floors in Gurugram: Saransh Trehan

In an exclusive interview with FE Online, Saransh Trehan, Managing Director, Trehan Group, shares his business outlook and talks about the group’s expansion plans.

The Trehan Group, which entered the millennium city last year, has already developed several projects in cities such as Navi Mumbai, Tapukara, Bhiwadi, Neemrana, Alwar and Faridabad. It has delivered over 10 million square feet of residential real estate since 1989 and has completed 16 projects till date.

In an exclusive interview with Sanjeev Sinha, Mr Saransh Trehan, Managing Director, Trehan Group, shares his business outlook and talks about the group’s expansion plans. Excerpts:

The Trehan Group entered the Gurugram market last year with the launch of luxury independent floors. What has been the response?

Despite the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen strong demand for luxury independent floors in Gurugram. We have already sold 75 per cent out of the total 320 floors that were launched. Historical-low interest rates on home loans, coupled with growing desire of HNIs and Ultra HNIs to live in premium projects with top class amenities, have helped us in achieving better sales booking.

Are you planning to launch more such projects?

In the next couple of months we will sell the entire 320 floors. We are exploring to launch more such projects in Delhi-NCR considering the robust demand from end-consumers as well as investors.

Property consultants have reported a sharp jump in housing sales across major 7-8 cities last year. What about Tier-II cities? You have a major presence in Alwar. Can you throw some light?

Smaller cities are doing equally well. Unlike major cities, the ticket size in towns like Alwar is significantly less which drives sales. People in smaller cities too are preferring to own flats in high rise gated communities because of security, and other amenities, clubs, swimming pools, and gyms.

Your project in Alwar has a temple based on the upcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. What is the idea behind it?

The design of the temple, which is being built on about four acres of land in the ‘Apna Ghar Shalimar’ township, is inspired by the original Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The intricate stonework and the temple’s huge compound wall too will be the center of attractions for visitors. Efforts are on to narrate the entire Ramayana through 78 murals on the compound wall.

There will also be a large idol of Shri Hanuman Ji in the temple. The temple is going to become a major tourist destination of Alwar.

Besides the Gurugram project, how many projects are you currently constructing in Alwar, Bhiwadi, and Jaipur?

Currently in Bhiwadi we are developing a project where we are offering plots to customers. In Alwar, there are four group housing projects and four plotted development projects. In Neemrana, we have one group housing project of seven towers, besides one project where plots are available.

What are your plans for this calendar year in terms of new launches, deliveries of ongoing projects, and investments?

In Alwar, there will be three more new group housing projects and a 200 acre plotted development. One plotted development each in Bhiwadi and Neemrana will be on offer for customers. The Neemrana project is over 40 acres.