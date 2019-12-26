Lost your PAN card? Here’s how to get a duplicate one online

To enable this process, the cardholder will also be needed to give his email ID and a mobile number in his original PAN application, to receive the OTP and complete the process.

The PAN (Permanent Account Number) card in our country is required for various financial transactions such as opening a bank account, depositing large amounts of cash in your account (over Rs 50,000) and so on. Hence, it is an important financial document. Without the PAN card, it becomes problematic to conduct financial transactions where quoting the PAN number is mandatory. Hence, losing the PAN card can become a problem for you in the long run.

However, if you have lost your PAN card, there are ways to get a duplicate one. Before you apply for a duplicate one, there are certain prerequisites – for instance, the facility to get a duplicate PAN card can be availed by those PAN cardholders who had earlier processed their PAN application through NSDL e-gov and/or e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department. Two entities — NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure and UTI Infrastructure Technologies Services – have been appointed by the government for receiving and processing PAN applications. To enable this process, the cardholder will also be needed to give his email ID and a mobile number in his original PAN application, to receive the OTP and complete the process.

Also, note that an individual who has been allotted a PAN card earlier and needs a new card now can only use this facility.

A new PAN card bearing the same details will be issued to the individual. The new card will have the same details and will be issued through this facility to the applicant. Note that you cannot update your details in the PAN using this facility. Using this process you cannot make any changes in your data such as name, address etc. After completion of applying for a duplicate PAN card, it will be dispatched to the communication address available with the Income Tax Department.

