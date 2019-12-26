Lost your PAN card? Here’s how to get a duplicate one online

Using this process you cannot make any changes in your data such as name, address etc. After completion of applying for a duplicate PAN card, it will be dispatched to the communication address available with the Income Tax Department.
The PAN (Permanent Account Number) card in our country is required for various financial transactions such as opening a bank account, depositing large amounts of cash in your account (over Rs 50,000) and so on. Hence, it is an important financial document. Without the PAN card, it becomes problematic to conduct financial transactions where quoting the PAN number is mandatory. Hence, losing the PAN card can become a problem for you in the long run.
However, if you have lost your PAN card, there are ways to get a duplicate one. Before you apply for a duplicate one, there are certain prerequisites – for instance, the facility to get a duplicate PAN card can be availed by those PAN cardholders who had earlier processed their PAN application through NSDL e-gov and/or e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department. Two entities — NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure and UTI Infrastructure Technologies Services – have been appointed by the government for receiving and processing PAN applications. To enable this process, the cardholder will also be needed to give his email ID and a mobile number in his original PAN application, to receive the OTP and complete the process.
Also, note that an individual who has been allotted a PAN card earlier and needs a new card now can only use this facility.
A new PAN card bearing the same details will be issued to the individual. The new card will have the same details and will be issued through this facility to the applicant. Note that you cannot update your details in the PAN using this facility. Using this process you cannot make any changes in your data such as name, address etc. After completion of applying for a duplicate PAN card, it will be dispatched to the communication address available with the Income Tax Department.
Find out how you can apply for a duplicate PAN card:
- Firstly, visit the website https://www.tin-nsdl.com/, to request a reprint.
- Click on reprint option on the homepage to reprint your PAN card. In case the link is not provided on the homepage, you can click on the ‘Services’ tab and select the ‘PAN’ option.
- On selecting the PAN option, a new webpage will open, Scroll down the page to find the option ‘Reprint of PAN Card’.
- You will be guided to new webpage wherein you have entered your PAN details, Aadhaar number and date of birth. (Make sure to tick the box for allowing the use of Aadhaar data for reprinting your PAN card.)
- Click on submit option after entering the captcha code.
- Next, you will have to select the option among on email, mobile or both, where you want to receive the OTP. Note that, the email ID and mobile number have to be the same as you had provided in your original PAN application to the Income Tax Department.
- Click on the box to confirm that you want your PAN card to be printed as per the details available with the Income Tax Department.
- After you click on the ‘Generate OTP’ option, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number and email ID as selected by you.
- Next enter the OTP and click on submit. Note that the OTP received will be valid for 10 minutes only.
- You will be asked to make the payment, once the OTP is validated. After selecting the payment option, click on ‘Pay Confirm’ to be redirected to the payment gateway.
- You need to pay a fee of Rs 50 (inclusive of taxes), and in case the duplicate PAN card needs to be delivered to a foreign address, the cardholder needs to make a payment of Rs 959 (inclusive of taxes).
- Once the payment is successful, click on generate and print the payment receipt.
- You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number with your acknowledgement number. Through the link provided in the SMS, you will also be able to download your e-PAN.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.