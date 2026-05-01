If switched jobs a few times in the past before the Universal Account Number (UAN) was introduced by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), there’s a good chance some of your provident fund (PF) money is still lying in old accounts that you barely remember now.

Across India, lakhs of PF accounts from previous jobs remain inactive, holding thousands of crores that actually belong to employees. The problem? Most people either don’t know these accounts exist or have no idea how to access them.

To address this, the EPFO is working on a new solution — the E-PRAAPTI portal.

And importantly, the move isn’t just speculation. Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently announced the upcoming launch of this portal in New Delhi, positioning it as a major step to help users trace and reclaim old PF accounts.

What is E-PRAAPTI and why it matters

E-PRAAPTI — short for EPFO Platform for Reclaiming and Accessing Active/Inactive Accounts — is essentially designed to help you track down PF money from past jobs and bring it back into your active account.

Think of it as a system that connects the dots you may have forgotten.

Instead of digging through old documents, remembering employer details, or chasing paperwork, the portal is expected to use your Aadhaar details to identify and link your old accounts.

Why so many PF accounts go inactive

The issue largely goes back to the pre-UAN era.

Before the Universal Account Number (UAN) system was introduced in 2014, each job meant a separate PF account. If you didn’t transfer it while switching jobs, that money often stayed behind.

Even today, an account becomes inactive if there are no contributions for three years after leaving a job. Once that happens, tracking or accessing it becomes complicated.

How the new system is expected to work

Once launched, E-PRAAPTI is likely to simplify the process significantly:

-You log in using Aadhaar authentication

-The system identifies old or inactive PF accounts linked to you

-You verify and update your details

-Those accounts get linked to your current UAN

-You can then withdraw or manage the funds easily

The biggest advantage: no physical paperwork or office visits.

Part of a larger EPFO overhaul

The announcement of E-PRAAPTI is part of a broader push by EPFO to make its services faster and more user-friendly.

Recent data shows that there have been record claim settlements in FY 2025–26 and the majority of advance claims now processed automatically. Members also noticed faster turnaround times, often within days for claim settlements.

This proves that the focus is clearly shifting towards digital, Aadhaar-based, and hassle-free access.

What happens next

The portal is expected to roll out in phases:

Initially for users who have some details of their old accounts

Later expanding to those who have completely lost track of their PF history

While the exact launch timeline hasn’t been officially specified, the announcement suggests it could go live in the coming months.

Summing up…

If you’ve ever changed jobs and wondered what happened to your PF money, this could finally give you an answer.

With the government now formally backing the initiative and Mansukh Mandaviya announcing its rollout, E-PRAAPTI is shaping up to be more than just another portal — it could be the easiest way yet to reclaim money you didn’t even realise you had.

Disclaimer:

This article is based on publicly available information and official statements, including the announcement made by Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the proposed E-PRAAPTI portal. The portal is yet to be formally launched, and detailed operational guidelines, features, and timelines may change once the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) issues an official circular. Readers are advised to verify details through the official EPFO website or notifications before taking any action.