Following a week-long scheduled system migration and technology upgrade, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has rolled out a revamped unified member portal named EPFO 2.01 to improve service delivery and enhance the user experience for its over 34 crore subscribers.

One of the most significant upgrades of the EPFO 2.01 portal is that it benefits employees who change jobs. Provident Fund (PF) balances linked to an Aadhaar-verified Universal Account Number (UAN) will now be transferred automatically to the new EPF account, eliminating the need for members to submit separate PF transfer requests for employer approval.

Commenting on the development, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said on Wednesday that the EPFO now operates on a unified national database, allowing service requests to be processed from any authorised location across the country rather than being tied to a specific regional office.

The upgraded portal offers a service history feature, a digital facility that allows members to access their complete employment history linked to their UAN.

It consolidates details such as previous and current establishments, dates of joining and exit, and the corresponding EPF and Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) membership history in one place. The feature is intended to provide members with a single, authenticated record of their employment and provident fund service, making it easier to verify career history, identify discrepancies, and support claim processing.

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How to access the EPF service history feature?

Members can access the Service History feature by logging into the EPFO Unified Member Portal using their UAN and password, followed by OTP authentication on their registered mobile number.

Once logged in, they can navigate to the “Service History” section to view and download their employment records.

The information can be used to verify previous employment details, confirm EPF and EPS membership, identify missing or incorrect service records, and support processes such as claim settlement, pension eligibility verification, or onboarding with a new employer.

Why is the new feature important for EPF members?

The service history feature strengthens transparency and gives members greater visibility over their provident fund records.

“Since EPF benefits, pension eligibility, claim settlements, and account transfers depend on accurate service records, a consolidated employment history helps members detect inconsistencies early and seek corrections before filing claims. It also reduces dependence on physical records from previous employers and supports a more seamless digital experience as EPFO continues to modernise its services,” said Rishi Agrawal Ceo and co-founder of Teamlease Regtech.

Role of E-PRAAPTI portal

To help EPF members who are having trouble locating their old EPF account, EPFO introduced the E-PRAAPTI platform in April 2026. Subscribers can find old accounts, reactivate them, and link them to their Universal Account Number using Aadhaar or member ID.

E-PRAAPTI (Employee Provident Fund Aadhaar-Based Access Portal for Immediate Information) is EPFO’s Aadhaar-enabled digital access initiative that allows members to securely access their EPF information using Aadhaar-based authentication.

“The platform is part of EPFO’s broader digital transformation efforts to simplify member services, reduce paperwork, improve identity verification, and provide quicker access to provident fund-related information and services. It is designed to enhance convenience while ensuring secure authentication of member records,” stated Agrawal.

Why do PF accounts become inactive?

A PF account generally becomes inoperative when no contributions are received for an extended period after a member leaves covered employment and the account is not transferred to a new employer or withdrawn.

This typically happens when an employee changes jobs but does not transfer the balance using the UAN, exits the workforce without withdrawing the accumulated amount, or loses track of older PF accounts.

It is important to note that, under current EPFO rules, even inoperative EPF accounts continue to earn interest until the member reaches the age of 58, provided the account remains eligible under the applicable provisions.

However, inactive accounts can create practical challenges, including delays in claim processing, difficulty in tracking balances, and discrepancies in service records. Members are therefore encouraged to regularly review their UAN-linked records, transfer balances when changing jobs, and keep their KYC information updated.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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