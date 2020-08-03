Lost or misplaced your PAN card? Here’s how to get a duplicate one online

Here is how you can apply for a duplicate PAN card Online;

PAN (Permanent Account Number) cards are required in India to conduct various financial transactions. From opening a bank account to depositing large amounts of cash in one’s account (over Rs 50,000), a PAN card is needed in most of such transactions, which makes it an important financial document. Hence, when it is lost or misplaced, it becomes problematic to conduct financial transactions where quoting the PAN number is mandatory, or producing the physical card is mandatory. Therefore, losing the card can become a problem in the long run.

Having said so, there are ways to get a duplicate card. You can simply do that by visiting the TIN website (Tax Information Network of the Income Tax Department). However, before you apply for a duplicate one, there are certain prerequisites that need to be fulfilled. For instance, the facility to get a duplicate one can be availed by those PAN cardholders who had earlier processed their PAN application through NSDL e-gov and/or the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department. To enable the process, cardholders need to give their email address along with their registered mobile number in their original PAN application, to receive the OTP and complete the process.

After completion of applying for a duplicate PAN card, it will be dispatched to the communication address of the cardholder, available with the I-T Department.

Here is how you can apply for a duplicate PAN card Online;