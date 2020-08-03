Lost or misplaced your PAN card? Here’s how to get a duplicate one online

Before you apply for a duplicate one, there are certain prerequisites that need to be fulfilled. After completion of applying for a duplicate PAN card, it will be dispatched to the communication address of the cardholder, available with the I-T Department.
PAN (Permanent Account Number) cards are required in India to conduct various financial transactions. From opening a bank account to depositing large amounts of cash in one’s account (over Rs 50,000), a PAN card is needed in most of such transactions, which makes it an important financial document. Hence, when it is lost or misplaced, it becomes problematic to conduct financial transactions where quoting the PAN number is mandatory, or producing the physical card is mandatory. Therefore, losing the card can become a problem in the long run.
Having said so, there are ways to get a duplicate card. You can simply do that by visiting the TIN website (Tax Information Network of the Income Tax Department). However, before you apply for a duplicate one, there are certain prerequisites that need to be fulfilled. For instance, the facility to get a duplicate one can be availed by those PAN cardholders who had earlier processed their PAN application through NSDL e-gov and/or the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department. To enable the process, cardholders need to give their email address along with their registered mobile number in their original PAN application, to receive the OTP and complete the process.
Here is how you can apply for a duplicate PAN card Online;
- To request a reprint of your PAN cand, visit the TIN website (Tax Information Network of the Income Tax Department) – https://www.tin-nsdl.com
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Reprint PAN card’ option to reprint your PAN card. Additionally, if you cannot find the link on the homepage, you can click on the ‘Services’ tab and select the ‘PAN’ option.
- On selecting the PAN option, you will re-directed to a new webpage.
- Then you will have entered your PAN details, Aadhaar number, and date of birth. (Tick the box for allowing the use of Aadhaar data for reprinting your PAN card.)
- To reprint your PAN, you will be charged a fee of Rs 50 (inclusive of taxes). In case the duplicate PAN card needs to be delivered to a foreign address, the cardholder will be charged Rs 959 (inclusive of taxes).
- After entering the captcha code on that page, click on the submit option.
- Next, select the option from email, mobile, or both, where you want to receive the OTP.
- Note that, the email ID and mobile number have to be the same as you had provided in your original PAN application to the income tax department. If you want to change your email address and mobile number, there is also the option to do so.
- If all your details are correct, click on the box confirming that you want your PAN card to be printed as per the details already available with the IT department.
- Next click on the ‘Generate OTP’ option to proceed. The OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number and email ID.
- Once you receive the OTP, click on submit. Keep in mind the OTP received will be valid only for 10 minutes.
- You will then be asked to make the payment, after validating the OTP. You will have to make the payment of Rs 50 or Rs 959.
- Select the payment option, click on ‘Pay Confirm’ to be redirected to the payment gateway.
- Once the payment is successful, you can click on the generate and print option to print the payment receipt.
- Once the whole process is completed, you will receive an SMS with the acknowledgment number on your registered mobile number. Through the link provided in the SMS, you will also be able to download the e-PAN card.
