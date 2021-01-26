Lost job during lockdown? That lucrative job offer may leave you poorer

With the economic activities gathering steam, many companies may start hiring again.

Due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of highly-infectious Novel Coronavirus Covid-19, the economy came to a near standstill. With stalled production, many companies reduced the size of their workforce to cut cost, resulting in widespread job losses.

However, sensing an opportunity, fraudsters have started targeting the job seekers with various tricks.

If you have lost your job during the lockdown and are looking for one, you must be careful while trying to grab a seemingly lucrative offer.

In the wake of an increasing number of instances of fake job offers, job seekers must be cautious against fraudulent emails and calls.

Online job site Naukri.com has listed the following points that would indicate if a job offer is a scam:

Asking for money

If you are asked to pay some money – mostly refundable – to grab a lucrative job offer, it may be a scam. Generally reputed companies never ask a job seeker to pay any money – be it refundable or non-refundable – as application money. So, stay away from a job offer, where you need to pay money.

Asking for confidential information

If you are asked to reveal some confidential information – like Credit Card details/Aadhar/PAN etc, be careful. You are not suppose to reveal bank related information unless you are appointed and the salary is paid directly in the bank account. So, never reveal any bank or card related information while applying for a job.

Badly written job description

The job profile and/or required qualification/experience of a fraudulent job offer would most likely be a badly written one. So, if the details of a job profile is not clear, avoid applying for it.

Offering easy hiring criteria

Securing a good job is not always a very easy task. So, be careful of job offer having easy hiring criteria and on the spot offers.

Luring with salary beyond expectation

In case a job offers unexpectedly high salary disproportionate to required qualification and experience, it may be a scam. So, check the credentials of the company offering such a high salary before applying.

Authenticity of job link

A fraudulent job offer may use fake domain names of known job-portals to contact you. So, before entering your details, check the authenticity of the link provided.