Looking to invest in gold this Akshaya Tritiya? Check offers from prominent gold players

India believes in tradition, especially when it comes to the matters of gold. As the Akshaya Tritiya approaches this season, gold brands are gearing up to open the shutters for people who are excited to invest in gold this festive season.

Since time immemorial, Akshaya Tritiya, or Akha Teej as it is now known, has always been regarded as one of the most fortunate days to make investments, especially in gold. It is said that a quest begun on this day is expected to flourish, prosper, and have unwavering success in the future.

This day is considered the luckiest in India for starting a new business and purchasing land or property. Gold and diamond jewellery purchased on this day is thought to be extremely auspicious.

Hence, experts point out, brands are churning up exciting offers not just to invite more customers but most importantly- to keep the tradition alive!

1. Tanishq

Tanishq is offering up to a 20 per cent discount on gold and diamond jewellery production expenses. Also, there’s a Rs 200 per gram reduction on simple jewellery, but only in the eastern part of the country. These deals are good from April 24 to May 4 in most areas.

2. Caratlane

Caratlane jeweller will be opening up their jewellery chest with a flat 20 per cent discount on diamond sets across all designs. From April 22 through May 3, the promotion is valid.

3. SafeGold

SafeGold, a digital currency platform, is launching a limited collection of digital gold coin collectables with tiger motifs to commemorate India’s national animal. The platform has

released 1000 of these Tiger engraved gold coins to offer Indians a variety and a premium choice of buying and gifting this Akshaya Tritiya. The coin has been released in a 10 gm weight and can be purchased online starting 29th April onwards.

4. PC Jewellers

Industry experts add that PC Jewellers have earned the title of ‘first movers’ in the yellow metal industry of India. On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the company is offering a discount of 40 per cent on silver jewellery and the diamond jewellery will be discounted by 30 per cent.

5. Senco Gold

Senco Gold is giving a discount of up to Rs 224 per gram of gold jewellery, as well as a flat 50 per cent discount on production expenses. Making charges on diamond jewellery and silver coins might also save you up to 100 per cent.