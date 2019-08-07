Looking to invest in gold? Here is a golden opportunity to buy it cheap with convenience

Opened on August 5, 2019, the current issue will close on August 14, 2019.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made gold available again by issuing Sovereign Gold Bond 2019-20 Series III at a price of Rs 3,499 per gram (Rs 3,449 per gram if purchased online). Opened on August 5, 2019, the current issue of Sovereign Gold Bond (SBG) will close on August 14, 2019.

With the current spot gold prices hovering over Rs 38,000 per 10 gram, an investor would straightway gain over Rs 3,000 by subscribing for 10 units of SBG (which is equivalent to 10 gram of gold) and with the gold prices moving up sharply, the gap may widen further.

Apart from the discounted price created an additional opportunity, there are many inherent benefits of investing in SBG over buying physical gold or gold jewellary.

“The choices before anyone who wishes to invest in gold for the next 5-8 years, are many – physical gold, gold jewellery, Gold ETFs and RBI Sovereign Gold Bonds,” points out Sandip Raichura, CEO of Retail and Distribution, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.

While storage and conversion costs are associated with physical gold, factors like premium, making charges and purity are associated with gold jewellery and Gold ETFs bears no government guarantees or fixed returns and also has additional costs of management charges.

“What if you could earn “dividends” and have no issues of pricing, storage or transparency and no capital gains to pay? That’s where Sovereign Gold Bonds score over all the options. Gold bonds also pay interest at the rate of 2.50 per cent per annum on the amount of initial investment,” said Raichura, while pointing out advantages of investing in SBG.

Sovereign Gold Bonds have many more features, some of which has been highlighted by Raichura as: