Looking to invest in bank FDs? Check out the latest fixed deposit rates of SBI, HDFC and many other banks

For those looking for assured regular income with minimum risk, FDs are still one of the best investment options.

After a long time, fixed deposit rates have started rising again, which is good news for investors. For instance, many banks – including the State Bank of India and HDFC Bank – have raised their deposit rates in recent months. And with the Reserve Bank of India’s recent rate hike, which came after a gap of more than 4 years, the trend of rising interest rates has been formally established. Now more and more banks will hike both their lending and deposit rates further.

Financial experts say that in the rising interest rate scenario, this is bound to happen, which will benefit small investors going ahead. Anyway FDs have been an ideal investment instrument for investors looking for assured regular income with minimum risk. Although in the falling interest rate scenario, FDs had started losing their sheen, but that trend will get reversed now and fixed deposits will again become a hot saving and investment avenue for investors.

However, while rising rates are good for investors, does it make sense to break out of old FDs and reinvest in the new ones?

“With rising interest rates, the interest earned on FDs will also rise. However, for most small depositors, it wouldn’t make sense to break out of old FDs and reinvest in the new ones unless the interest earned is sizeable post penalty cuts. For example, reinvesting from a 6.5% FD to a 6.75% one will not make a big difference to returns, and you still have to give a penalty for pre-mature withdrawal. However, you can consider this option if you are reinvesting from an existing FD that offers 6.5% return to one that gives 8%,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com.

Whatever be the case, for those looking for assured regular income with minimum risk, FDs are still one of the best investment options. Here we are taking a look at the latest FD rates of banks ranging from SBI to HDFC Bank and from ICICI Bank to Kotak Mahindra Bank:

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates (upto – Rs 1 crore as on 25 Jun, 2018) Bank Name 6 mths – < 1 Year 1 – < 2 Year 2 – < 3 Year 3 – < 5 Year 5 Years & above Allahabad Bank 6.50% 6.60% 6.50% 6.50% 6.50% Andhra Bank 6.25% 6.60% 6.5%- 6.6% 6.50% 6.50% Axis Bank 6.25%-6.5% 7%- 7.1% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% Bank of Baroda 5.5%-6.35% 6.6%-6.7% 6.6%-6.7% 6.6%-6.7% 6.6%-6.7% Bank of India 6.25% 6.60% 6.65% 6.40% 6.35% Bank of Maha 6.00% 6.50% 6.5%-6.6% 6%-6.6% 6.00% Canara Bank 6.35% 6.5%-7% 6.20% 6.20% 6.00% Central Bank 6.50% 6.60% 6.50% 6.50% 6.50% Corporation Bank 6.0%-6.35% 6.5%-6.8% 6.50% 6.50% 6.50% Dena Bank 6.25% 6.6%-6.65% 6.70% 6.25% 6.30% Federal Bank 6.50% 6.85%-7.3% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% HDFC Bank 6.25%-6.4% 6.65% – 7% 7.00% 7.00% 6%-7% ICICI Bank 6% – 6.50% 6.6%- 6.75% 7.00% 7.00% 7.00% IDBI Bank 6.25% – 6.5% 6.7%-6.75% 6.70% 6.70% 6%-6.75% IDFC Bank 6.75%-7% 7%-7.25% 7.2%-7.75% 7.20% 7.20% Indian Bank 6% – 6.25% 6.5% – 6.6% 6.50% 6.00% 6.00% IndusInd Bank 6.5% – 7% 7.4% – 7.65% 7.25% 7.00% 6.75%-7% IOB 5.75% – 6.25% 6.60% 6.75% 6.80% 6.80% J & K Bank 6.25% 7.00% 7.00% 6.25% 6.25% Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.7%- 7% 7.1%-7.35% 6.75% 6.75% 6.50% Oriental Bank 6.35%-6.5% 6.75% 6.75% 6.70% 6.75% Punjab & Sind Bank 6.25%-6.4% 6.75% 6.6%-6.75% 6.55% 6.55% Punjab National Bank 6.35% 6.6%-6.75% 6.75% 6.25%-6.75% 6.25% State Bank of India 6.35%-6.4% 6.65% 6.65% 6.70% 6.75% Syndicate Bank 6.25% 6.7%-6.8% 6.6%- 6.75% 6.60% 6.50% UCO Bank 6% – 6.35% 6.60% 6.60% 6.60% 6.60% Union Bank (I) 6.5%-6.75% 6.5%-6.75% 6.50% 6.50% 6.50% United Bank (I) 5.00% – 6.00% 6%-6.1% 6.00% 6.00% 6.00% Vijaya Bank 6% – 6.75% 6.75% 6.75% 6.75% 6.75% Yes Bank 6.70% 7.10% 7.10% 7.10% 7.10% NBFCs* Mahindra Finance NA 7.7%- 7.75% 8.25% 8.50% 8.50% Shriram Transport Finance NA 7.49% 7.72% 8.28% 8.28% Bajaj Finance NA 7.60% 8.15% 8.15%-8.4% 8.40% PNB HFL NA 7.50% 7.60% 7.90% 8.00% LIC HFL NA 7.3%- 7.35% 7.4%-7.45% 7.45% 7.45% DHFL NA 7.7%-7.9% 8.00% 8.45%- 8.5% 8.50%

Note- Data taken from respective bank’s website as on 25 June 2018

*Max tenure considered up to 5 years

(Source: Bankbazaar.com)

The above table will help you compare the latest FD rates, and park your funds in the most suitable fixed deposits offered by banks and NBFCs.