Looking for highest fixed deposit interest rate? This approach will help you invest in bank FD in a better way

The post-tax return in bank FDs is very low and hence invest in them only for your emergency fund needs or for regular income.

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cutting the repo rates by 0.35 per cent in the recent Monetary Policy Report, the writing on the wall seems to become more clear now. The interest rate cycle which has been on the downtrend for long may continue for some time now. Following US Fed announcing a cut and signalling more in the future, India along with New Zealand and Thailand have brought a major cut in the policy rates. A falling interest rate scenario is not in favour of fixed income investors such as retirees as they bank upon fixed deposits for their regular income needs.

With banks lowering fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, they would sooner or later ( once FD matures) move their funds into other banks which may still offer them a higher yield, especially the Small Finance Banks. The other avenue left for them are post office small savings schemes such as Time Deposits, PO monthly income account and senior citizens savings scheme, which are currently offering higher interest rate than bank FDs.

But, before they do or they should remember that predicting interest rate movements especially over the long term is an impossible task. Also, if you are looking for highest fixed deposit interest rate, the chances are you may lock-in entire funds into that term deposit. And, what if the interest rate cycle would have begun to rise when that deposit matures.

Therefore, a better approach for them could be to follow the ‘Laddering’ model of investing in bank fixed deposits. In Laddering, instead of putting the entire sum in a certain term-deposit, the sum is spread across term-deposits of varying maturities. For example, instead of putting Rs 5 lakh in 3-year deposit, one may spread across 1 lakh each in 1-year, 2-year…5-year deposits. This also helps in not breaking the FD in between and pay penalty, if any, to make use of a rising interest rate scenario.

In following the Laddering approach, one takes care of re-investment risk, and also let the funds remain liquid. A higher investment amount can be put into the deposit offering the highest rate. If the investor is able to spread deposits not only across tenures but also across banks, the yield may further rise. Not all banks offer similar returns for the same period of deposit.

Bank FDs are capital preservation investments and hardly beat inflation. The post-tax return in them is very low and hence invest in bank FDs only for your emergency fund needs or for regular income. Retirees may make use of the Laddering approach to avoid the temptation to predict and time the interest rate cycle and instead get the most out of every dip or rise in the rates.