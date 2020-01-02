Looking for higher interest on deposits? This NCD gives up to 9% return – Offer to open soon

NCDs are relatively riskier investment products compared to bank FDs and post office schemes.

If you are looking to deposit money at a higher rate of interest, there may not be many options available in the market. In a fixed deposit, the interest rates on bank fixed deposits may not appear attractive. Bank FD interest rates are around 6.5 per cent per annum across different tenures. Even the interest rates of most post office schemes are around 7.5 per cent if you are looking to save for a 1 to 5-year tenure. For those looking to deposit money at a higher interest rate, the Shriram Transport Finance Company NCD offer may be considered. Remember, the higher return comes with higher risk as well and one should, therefore, invest based on one’s risk profile.

The company is coming out with its Tranche 2 Issue of NCDs issuing Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs. 1,000 each. The Tranche 2 Issue will open for subscription on Monday, January 06, 2020, and is scheduled to close on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, with an option of early closure or extension.

Investment options

One may choose to invest for 3 years, 5 years or 7 years with monthly, annual and cumulative interest payment option. However, the cumulative interest payment option is only available in the 3 years and 5 years tenure.

Rate of interest

These NCDs, bearing a fixed rate of interest, are being offered under 8 (eight) different series:

Series I, II and III are monthly interest payment options, having a tenor of 3, 5 and 7 years respectively and the monthly Coupon shall be 8.52 per cent per annum, 8.66 per cent per annum and 8.75 per cent per annum respectively.

For Series IV, V and VI interest is payable annually, having a tenor of 3, 5, 7 years respectively, and the coupon shall be 8.85 per cent per annum, 9.00 per cent per annum, 9.10 per cent per annum respectively.

Series VII and VIII are cumulative options, having a tenor of 3 and 5 years respectively, where face value and interest accrued are paid at the end of the tenor and will be redeemed at Rs. 1289.99, and Rs. 1539.35 per NCD respectively.

Effective yield for Series VII and VIII shall be 8.85 per cent per annum and 9.00 per cent per annum respectively.

Additionally, Senior Citizens who are initial allottees under Category III and Category IV are entitled to an additional incentive of 0.25 per cent per annum across all series. Accordingly, the amount payable on redemption to such Senior Citizens for NCDs under Series VII and Series VIII is Rs. 1298.91 and Rs. 1557.11 per NCD respectively.

Safety

The NCDs are rated ‘CARE AA+; Stable’ by CARE Ratings Limited, ‘CRISIL AA+/Stable’ by CRISIL Limited and ‘IND AA+: Outlook Stable’ by India Ratings and Research Private Limited. The ratings indicate high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations and carry very low credit risk, however, the rating may change over time.

Liquidity

For liquidity needs, one can sell the NCDs on stock exchanges. The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and the BSE Limited (BSE) and NSE shall be Designated Stock Exchange.

NCDs are relatively riskier investment products compared to bank FDs and post office schemes. Based on one’s risk appetite, financial goals investing a portion of the money may be considered in NCDs.