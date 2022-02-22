Looking for a personal loan? Check out lowest interest rates and EMIs for Rs 5 lakh loan

Taking a personal loan is a smart option, especially when you need the money to meet a particular need.

A personal loan is one of the quickest solutions to any monetary requirement. You can get a personal loan in a few days or even hours, provided that all your paperwork is in order. This feature makes a personal loan more attractive as it gives immediate financial relief to needy people.

You can take personal loans for any purpose, such as buying a gadget, paying your medical or travel bills, financing your children’s education, etc. Almost all banks offer personal loans at the shortest time possible with attractive interest rates. However, you are not supposed to use the loan for any speculative activities such as betting.

Unlike secured loans, personal loans do not require collateral. Collateral is an asset that you pledge to the lender as security. It could be your property, ornaments, or anything of value. Once you have repaid your secured loan, the collateral is returned to you.

On the other hand, personal loans make it easier for you to avail funds from banks without promising any collateral; that is why such loans are slightly costlier than secured loans.

Many lenders require only a simple documentation process for personal loans. This makes it easier for consumers to get personal loans. In most cases, one must just give proof of identity, address, and income to lenders for getting personal loans. Personal loan applications are mostly processed quickly, and the disbursal of loans also does not take too long. Often banks offer pre-approved personal loans to their customers who have healthy and clean financial records. If your credit score is 750 or more, your chances of getting a personal loan are very high, according to BankBazaar.

However, it is essential to note that consumers should borrow as per their requirements and avoid borrowing beyond their repayment capacity. Delay or default in payments of personal loan EMIs can spoil your credit score.

As mentioned above, interest rates for personal loans are higher because they are unsecured, and banks take a bigger risk to disburse you the money without any collateral. Personal loans are a great financial product; that is why it is always a good idea to make the most out of them.

Taking a personal loan is a smart option, especially when you need the money to meet a particular need. Paying back this loan on time is one of the most critical aspects; therefore, you should check the interest rates duration and compare different financial institutions before making a final decision.

Here is a list of 25 banks that are currently offering the lowest interest rates on personal loans of Rs 5 lakh for a tenure of five years and the indicative EMIs. Please note that the interest rates of personal loans may vary depending on your loan amount, tenure, credit score etc.

Interest Rates & EMIs on Personal Loans of Rs 5 Lakh for 5-year Tenure

Compiled by BankBazaar.com

Note: Interest rates on Personal Loans for all listed (BSE) Public & Pvt Banks considered for data compilation; Banks for which data is not available on their website, are not considered. Data collected from respective bank’s website as on 15 Feb 2022. Banks are listed in ascending order on the basis of interest rate i.e., bank offering lowest interest rate on Personal loan is placed at top and highest at the bottom. EMI is calculated on the basis of Interest rate mentioned in the table for Rs 5 Lac Loan with tenure of 5 years (processing and other charges are assumed to be zero for EMI calculation); Interest and charges mentioned in the table is indicative and it may vary depending on bank’s T&C. * Rack Interest Rate; ** min APR during Oct 21 to Dec 21; *^for senior citizens