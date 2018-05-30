Looking at NPS for tax saving? Here are 5 little-known facts about it you need to know

NPS a good tax-saving scheme also as under Section 80C and Section 80CCD, employees can avail tax benefits.

NPS (National Pension System), as the name suggests, is a pension scheme which was introduced by the Government of India vide the Finance Bill, 2004. The scheme was initially introduced for the Central government employees, but was later on opened for all citizens of India effective 01 May 2009.

It is a good tax-saving scheme also as under Section 80C and Section 80CCD, employees can avail tax benefits. However, despite being an attractive investment destination on tax-saving grounds, NPS still has a few shortcomings which many people are not aware of. Here are a few of them:

1. 100 per cent equity option not allowed

The people who generally invest in NPS are those who eye a long-term growth. History has shown that equities have delivered high inflation-adjusted return as compared to other assets such as debt, gold and real estate over the long term. NPS currently offers a choice to invest 50 per cent of investments into equity under the scheme E fund option and the other half even in the E fund option goes into debt.

2. Lack of active fund management

The NPS fund management is currently following a passive approach. Various NPS funds track different indices. There is no active participation by the management once the investment is active. This leads to lower return as compared to the active ones.

3. Annuity is taxed

The Annuity is entirely taxable in the hands of the individual in the year of receipt. The income in the form of pension, therefore, adds up to the tax liability of the retiree. On the other hand, dividends from mutual funds are either tax-free or have lower incidence of taxation (indexation benefit on non-equity funds).

4. Corpus is blocked/ not returned

By the characteristics of the annuity itself, an immediate annuity product does not have the provision of return of capital to the investor himself. The corpus or the amount used to purchase annuity is never returned to the individual. There are about 7 to 10 different pension options, including pension for a lifetime for self, after death to spouse and post that the return of corpus to heirs. The corpus is not returned to the investor (but may go to family members) under any pension option.

5. Partial principal gets taxed

A portion of the annuity received also includes the investor’s own capital, i.e., savings made during the accumulation phase. Taxing the annuity means paying tax on one’s own investment and not merely on the income earned. The fund/amount of pension that one gets when adjusted with inflation is almost equal to the amount one has saved during the accumulation phase. One, therefore, is merely deferring taxes during the accumulation phase as the annuity is fully taxable.

(By Abhinav Angirish, Founder, www.investonline.in)