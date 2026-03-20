Individuals must select travel insurance policies that specifically cover involuntary flight cancellations, trip interruption, and medical evacuations. The war in West Asia is leaving Indian travellers financially exposed, as most standard travel policies exclude losses arising from acts of war.

Travellers should align their plans with government advisories and opt for refundable fares and hotels with free cancellation policies. In case of flight cancellations, retain all documentation such as boarding passes, itinerary changes, bills to claim from airlines, as insurers often won’t cover war-related cancellations.

Meet Kapadia, head, travel insurance at Policybazaar.com, says it is essential for passengers to be aware of their statutory rights. “If an airline cancels a flight, travellers are entitled to seek compensation under the DGCA’s passenger rules. Exercising these rights ensures that the financial burden of operational disruptions remains with the carrier, not the traveller.”

Inclusions in travel cover

A standard travel insurance covers costs for unexpected illness, injury, or accidents, including doctor consultations, hospitalisation, and surgery. It pays for transportation to a better medical facility if local ones are inadequate. In case of flight delays, such a policy compensates for additional expenses like meals or overnight accommodation if your flight is delayed beyond a specified timeframe. It covers costs for missed connecting flights due to an initial delay beyond your control.

It also shields the travellers against trip cancellation for emergencies occurring before departure. Travel insurance ensures compensation for the permanent loss of checked-in luggage, reimbursement for essentials during baggage delays, and financial assistance for the emergency replacement of a lost passport.

Sarita Joshi, head, health & life insurance, Probus, says the intention is to give individuals financial protection from unexpected hits abroad, but the extent varies between insurers. “So, check sub-limits and caps rather than the usual blanket assumption that the travel insurance policy will cover everything,” she says.

Exclusions

Most standard travel insurance policies do not cover pre-existing medical conditions unless you buy a specific pre-existing disease add-on. A standard travel cover will exclude countries with travel warnings such as war zones, areas with political unrest. Individuals must check the ministry of external affairs for advisories. Claims arising from accidents or illnesses caused by alcohol, illegal drugs, or misuse of prescription drugs are not covered.

Elective treatments, cosmetic surgeries, or non-emergency procedures such as dental check-ups, plastic surgery are excluded. However, emergency dental treatment such as for a broken tooth may be covered up to a limit. Losses from carelessness, like leaving luggage unattended or ignoring safety rules, are not covered.

Shilpa Arora, co-founder and COO, Insurance Samadhan, says in most cases, standard travel insurance policies do not automatically cover pre-existing medical conditions. “These conditions are typically listed as exclusions, meaning any medical emergencies, hospitalisations, or trip cancellations related to them will not be reimbursed unless you have a specific waiver or add-on.”