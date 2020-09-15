  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lok Sabha passes bill to cut salaries of MPs by 30 per cent

September 15, 2020

The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was introduced in the Lower House on Monday.

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent “to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic”.

It will replace the Salary, Allowances And Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

The ordinance was cleared by the Cabinet on April 6 and promulgated the next day.

