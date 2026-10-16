As bond yields rise, individuals should lock into attractive yields through target maturity funds. These funds mostly invest in AAA-rated paper and are suitable for those with a defined investment horizon.

The 10-year government security yield touched 7.40% last week, its highest level in three years. And with the repo rate at 5.50%, the wide term premium is a cushion for those willing to take some duration risk. The near-term pressure on bond yields creates opportunities to gradually lock into attractive yields as the interest rate tightening cycle progresses.

Target maturity funds invest in bonds maturing in a particular time period. As there is no active trading, the portfolio gradually shortens, and the launch yield gives an idea of returns for those who stay invested. These funds are like a bond ladder packed into one fund, with mutual fund convenience. It suits conservative investors, retirees, and anyone saving for a goal on a known date.

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Hold till maturity

When bond yields rise, fresh money invested earns a higher return than that issued when rates were lower. “A target maturity fund lets an investor capture that rate and hold it until a fixed end date, without guessing where the market heads next,” says Gurmeet Singh Chawla, MD, Master Portfolio Services.

Investors must check the index construction: the mix of government securities, state development loans, and AAA bonds in the index. That can make a real difference to both yield and risk. “Debt managers are quite clearly preferring accrual over duration. Yields are in the 7.75% to 8.25% range, which is very attractive,” says Sonam Srivastava, founder of Wright Research.

Investors should consider target maturity funds that will mature in three years. A three-year horizon is short enough to limit sensitivity to rate moves, yet long enough to lock in today’s yields. “For someone able to stay invested the full three years, it can become a steady, fairly dull core holding, which is often exactly what a portfolio needs,” says Chawla.

Target maturity funds are open-ended and investors can redeem before maturity. The price will depend on where market yields are that day. These funds are suitable for investors who know exactly when they will need the money and want predictable returns with high credit quality, even if there is some interest rate volatility along the way.

What to consider

A target maturity fund should sit within a diversified fixed-income allocation and not be the whole of it. Take note of the maturity date because exiting before maturity will expose you to price swings. Compare the entry yield rather than past returns. Check the expense ratio and tracking error as small costs eat into modest yield. Gains are taxed at the slab rate. So, compare the post-tax yield with alternatives such as bank deposits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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