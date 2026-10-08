More than 6 banks including HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank(PNB), Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda (BoB) have raised their lending rates after the RBI increased repo rated by 25 basis points.

The revision will makes loans expensive for borrowers. Analysts believe that further hikes will follow as rising inflation and a weakening currency prompt a policy pivot. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee also shifted its stance towards “calibrated tightening”, effectively ruling out a rate cut in the near term.

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Here is list of banks who have raised the interest rate with effect from October 8.

HDFC Bank– HDFC Bank has cut its Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5–15 basis points across all tenures, effective October 7, bringing rates down to 7.75%–8.55%.

Punjab National Bank – PNB has revised Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) from 8.10% (including BSP of 0.35 per cent) to 8.35% (including BSP of 0.35%).

However, the country’s second-largest public sector lender said the Marginal Cost of Lending Rate (MCLR) and Base Rate would remain unchanged.

Indian Bank- A Chennai-based public sector lender also increased its Repo Linked Benchmark Lending Rates (RBLR) to 8.20% against the existing 7.95%.

Bank of Baroda– BoB increased its Repo Based Lending Rate to 8.15% from the existing 7.90%, an increase of 25 basis points.

Bank of India- BoI raised its Repo Based Lending Rate (RBLR) to 8.35%.

Indian Overseas Bank- IOB also raised its Repo Based Lending Rate (RBLR) to 8.35% effective October 8.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank- a private sector side, increased its Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) to 8.5% from the existing 8.25%.

Other lenders are also expected to announce an increase in their benchmark lending rate in line with RBI’s decision.