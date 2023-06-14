LOAN DEFAULTS: Settling your debts? It can impact your credit score

Loan settlement is a financial process that can provide relief to borrowers facing difficulties in repaying their debts. However, it is critical to understand the specific implications of loan settlement on your finances. It means negotiating with lenders to reach an agreement on repaying outstanding debts for an amount less than the original sum owed.

Borrowers facing hardships such as a job loss or a cut in income may consider this option to avoid defaults. The settlement amount is determined through negotiations, considering factors such as the borrower’s financial situation and the lender’s willingness to recover at least a portion of the debt. This is the last resort when your financial condition deteriorates but it is important to know the financial consequences before you get into a loan settlement process. Let’s explore the key aspects of loan settlement and its impact on borrowers.

Impact on credit score

When a settlement is reached, it implies that the borrower was unable to fulfil the initial loan terms. As a result, the credit score may be negatively affected, making it more challenging to obtain loans in the future. This impact can last for a considerable period, potentially hindering financial opportunities until the credit score recovers.

“Loan settlement is not a wise financial decision as it can have a negative impact on your credit score. It may stay on your credit report for a significant period, potentially affecting your ability to access credit in the future,” says Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com.

“Consider the long-term consequences and weigh them against the immediate relief provided by the settlement. You must consider other options before you accept a loan settlement offer.”

Debt recovery laws

In India, loan settlement is guided by legal frameworks and debt recovery laws. The Reserve Bank of India has established guidelines for banks and financial institutions concerning loan settlement processes. It is essential for borrowers and lenders to adhere to these regulations to ensure transparency and fair treatment throughout the settlement process. You can also consult a legal expert in case you want to understand the loan settlement offer.

Tax implications

Loan settlement can have tax implications. The forgiven debt amount may be treated as taxable income by the income tax department. However, certain provisions under the Income Tax Act may provide exemptions or relief for borrowers in specific circumstances. Consult with a tax professional to understand the tax implications of the settled debt and any applicable deductions that can minimise the tax liability.

Long-term financial planning

While loan settlement may offer temporary relief to borrowers, it is essential to consider the long-term financial implications. Borrowers should evaluate their overall financial situation, explore alternative repayment options, and develop a comprehensive financial plan to manage their debts effectively. Guidance from financial advisors or credit counselling agencies can provide valuable insights and support in developing a sustainable repayment strategy.

BORROWER’S DILEMMA