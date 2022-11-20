Loan Against Property: Borrow at cheaper rates, check other benefits

Your property is an asset that can help you in so many ways. One of the features of your property is that you can use it to arrange funds whenever you are under financial stress. Though many options are available in the market, one way to take a loan is by borrowing against your property.

You can use the funds for multiple needs, such as buying new property, renovating your house, or for any other purpose. The amount of loan you can borrow depends on your property value and your own eligibility as well.

Let’s look at some of the key features of a loan against property.

Lower Interest Rate

A loan against property is a secured loan where the interest is typically lower as compared to unsecured loans. Besides, your credit score also helps you get a loan at a lower rate of interest.

Easy Documents and approval

If the legal title of your property is in place and all documents are genuine, getting a loan against the property becomes easy, and approvals are also faster. Since your property acts as collateral, banks are quick enough to disburse the funds without much delay in processing it.

Flexible repayment

A loan against property offers you a flexible repayment option. You can easily choose the tenure based on your income and repayment capacity. These loans can range as long as 15-20 years and even longer depending on the lender and your eligibility.

No Disturbance to Ownership

One of the interesting features of a loan against property is that your ownership remains with you. As long as you repay the loan on time, your ownership remains with the borrower. Only in case of default, the lender can auction the property. It also allows you to sell the property if you cannot repay the loan.

You Can Pre-close the Loan

If you have borrowed the loan on floating interest rates, you can pre-close the loan without paying any penalty to the lender. You can do that whenever you have additional funds or you get money to fully repay your loan. You can also make partial payments to close the loan earlier than your loan tenure.

Besides these points, you must also compare the interest rates and EMIs and decide based on your eligibility and requirements. Try to negotiate the interest rates so that your EMIs are not too high, and your loan tenure is as short as possible. The table below helps you compare the interest rates of a 15-lakh loan for seven years and the EMIs. You can compare and take a call based on your needs.

Interest Rates & EMI on Loan Against Property

EMI on Loan Against Property of Rs 15 Lakh for 7-year Tenure

