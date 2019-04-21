Loan against Fixed Deposit: Loan amount, interest rate, tenure; all you need to know

By: | Published: April 21, 2019 7:07 PM

An investor can avail a loan from their fixed deposit, at the same time also continue to earn interest on the deposit, even after availing a loan against it. 

fixed deposits, fixed deposits rates, fixed deposits loan, loan against fixed deposits, fixed deposits calculator, fixed deposits rates in sbiIf you are also in need of some instant money, find out how does this work and things to keep in mind while opting for one

Many people in India still prefer to invest their money in Fixed Deposits (FDs). Fixed deposit is considered one of the most popular financial instruments and the attraction towards FD is because of the safe and secure nature of the investment. This investment offers guaranteed returns, flexibility and various other features such as it comes with a wide range of tenures. You can choose from 7 days to as long as 10 years.
During an emergency, it also gives you the option of taking a loan against your FD instead of breaking the investment. An investor can avail a loan from their fixed deposit. Experts suggest borrowers can opt for a loan against FD when they are looking to avail a loan at a better rate when compared to personal loans. The interest rate on personal loans usually ranges from 14 to 30 per cent per annum. Also, the borrower continues to earn interest on the deposit, even after availing a loan against it.

If you are also in need of some instant money, find out how does this work and things to keep in mind while opting for one:

What is it?
Loan against Fixed Deposit is an alternative given to the investor instead of breaking the deposit prematurely. This loan is given in the form of an overdraft against the investor’s deposited amount.

Amount of Loan
Generally, banks allow around 70 to 90 per cent of the deposit amount while sanctioning a loan on FD. There is no standard set on the amount of loan that can be sanctioned hence, some banks also offer even more than this. Normally, it varies from bank to bank and on the amount deposited.

Interest rate
For a loan of Fixed Deposits, the interest rate charged is usually around 2 to 2.5 per cent more than the interest paid by the bank on the deposit. The interest rate, however, varies from bank to bank.

Processing fees
Unlike home and personal loans, generally, banks do not charge any kind of processing fees on loan against fixed deposits. Although some banks charge low fees for the loan.

Tenure
The term of the deposit itself is the maximum loan tenure offered for a loan against Fixed Deposit. The payment procedure of loans on FD is similar to home loans, where the borrower pays the EMI’s on a regular basis or as decided by the lender.

Foreclosure Charges
Usually, banks do not levy any penalty in case of foreclosure on the loan against FD.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Loan against Fixed Deposit: Loan amount, interest rate, tenure; all you need to know
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition