Loan Against Fixed Deposit: Features, benefits, interest rates; All you need to know

More often than not, many people face cash crunch wherein one has to take a loan to deal with one’s financial crisis. Even though there are various options from where you can get a loan, one of the easiest ways to take a loan is a loan against your fixed deposit.

Fixed Deposits (FDs) are still preferred by many people in India and are considered as one of the most popular financial instruments because of their safe and secure nature. The option of taking a loan against your FD just adds to the popularity of the investment. During an emergency, instead of breaking your investment, you can simply opt for a loan. This is an alternative given to the investor by banks, instead of breaking the deposit prematurely.

Industry experts suggest one can opt for a loan against FD when one is looking for a better loan rate when compared to personal loans. Usually, the interest rate on personal loans ranges from 14 per cent to 30 per cent per annum. Even after taking a loan against your FD, you still continue to earn interest on the deposit.

However, note that a loan against FD is different from the overdraft facility given by banks. Overdrafts are when the bank allows the customer to withdraw some excess amount of money from their account, up to a certain limit. Also, depending on the customer’s profile and credit score, among other things, the overdraft credit limit also changes from time to time. In the case of overdrafts, the interest paid is usually higher than the interest paid on loans.

What are the benefits of getting a loan against FD?

No need to break Fixed Deposit

Lower interest rates

Can be availed on any kind of Fixed Deposit (domestic and NRI FDs)

Minimal documentation

No processing fees

Before opting for a loan, find out how loan against FD works and what are the things to keep in mind while opting for one: