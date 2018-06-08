Life Insurance: Ulips, term protection plan to lead life insurance market

Private players catering to upper end of customer segment who have a better understanding of equities and prefer term plans for protection needs.

India’s life insurance sector has been on a roller-coaster ride. While the structural growth opportunity is large and promising (favourable demographics, increasing financialisation and a large protection gap), near-to-medium term risks exist from regulating product structure, pricing and protecting policyholders’ interests. These factors could dent profitability —in particular, the disproportionately higher pricing in credit protect, and high surrender penalty for policyholders in non-linked savings.

Regulatory clampdown

We foresee the risk of regulatory clampdown on credit life, where disproportionately higher prices (at least 3-4x of a comparable pure term) lead to a poor value-for-money for the policyholder. It has been the fastest growing segment for private players and is contributing 4-13% of current new business value (VNB). Higher margins in the segment are attracting competition and pushing up the distribution costs.

Our checks suggest 15-20% first year opex. ratio (on single premium), whereas commission costs should be lower as IRDAI caps commissions at 5%. Our channel checks suggest 60-80% attachment rates for some of the home finance lenders and thus, chances of mis-selling/forced selling cannot be ruled out. Margin erosion or slower growth in this segment will affect HDFC Life the most (13% contribution to VNB).

Non-linked savings

We believe that a large part of new business profits from par-savings comes from surrender charges. High penalty implies capital loss for policyholders surrendering even at the end of fifth year. (v/s nil charges for ULIPs after 5 years). This is a well-recognised concern and even highlighted in IRDA’s product regulation committee.

Focus on underinsured

We don’t believe life insurance in India is as underpenetrated as it is usually perceived, and there’s no reason it should be, given the largest player LIC has existed for over six decades. Having said that, growth opportunity lies in catering to the under-insured.

Our calculation suggests that more than 50% of targetable lives are already under the insurance net, but average sum assured is only about Rs 3,00,000 per policy. Our new business premium growth expectations for overall industry is at around 15% in the medium term.

Banca-led players to gain share

We believe that the dominance of players having strong bancassurance channel shall continue. Drivers of bancassurance channels’ success are two-fold —distributor bank’s equity stake in the insurance subsidiary and prevalence of standardised insurance products. Hence, even as industry growth tracks at 15%, business growth for those having strong bancassurance channel will be higher.

Shift towards Ulips, term protect

We believe that business mix for private players will gradually shift towards unit-linked insurance policies (Ulip) for savings and pure term for protection. Post-2010 regulations, Ulip (with stringent cap on surrender charges) offers better proposition for policyholders than traditional par savings.

Private players catering to upper end of customer segment who have a better understanding of equities and prefer term plans for protection needs, and impending risk of surrender charges being rationalised in traditional par and non-par savings.

Edited excerpts from Jefferies report on life insurance