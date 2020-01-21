Life Insurance Guaranteed Income Plans: Should you opt for them?

If you are looking for monthly income options, guaranteed income plans are what you should opt for.

The point of having a life insurance policy is to safeguard the dependent’s financial needs, in case you are not around. Hence, you need to understand at what point in your life you need a life insurance cover. For instance, if you have no dependents on you such as parents, spouse, or children, you should not opt for a life insurance cover. However, if you have dependents on your income, then there is a need to get a life insurance policy.

Karthik Raman, CMO and Head, Products, IDBI Federal Life Insurance says, “At every stage of life, an individual has different financial requirements like child’s higher education, purchasing a home or planning for retirement. These financial needs require substantial amounts of money and an individual needs to consider the right kind of life insurance policy that helps him to plan for them and accumulate the wealth to meet each milestone. Additionally, to safeguard against unfortunate circumstances such as the death or disability of the family breadwinner, it is important to consider a life insurance plan. In today’s stressful times, it is also important to consider health plans or plans with health riders.”

There are various types of life insurance plans available in the market, and it becomes difficult for policyholders to choose from the variety of product available. From term insurance plans to endowment policies, unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs) to guaranteed income plans, are some of the options and cater to different needs. If you are looking for monthly income options, guaranteed income plans are what you should opt for.

What are Guaranteed income plans?

Guaranteed income plans as the name suggests, offers life insurance at regular guaranteed payouts, along with maturity benefits. The guaranteed regular income is at a pre-defined percentage of sum assured chosen by the policyholder. At the time of buying the policy, the policyholder can decide to receive the income either yearly, half-yearly, quarterly or monthly.

The policyholder chooses the duration of the policy, based on which at the time of maturity, the guaranteed additions accrue over a period of time and are paid.

In case of the policyholder’s death, the premium payment is waived off in most cases and the nominee of the policy gets the death benefit. Also, after the policyholder’s death, the guaranteed annual payouts are provided to the nominee, at the specific points in the policy term, as decided by the policyholder while buying the policy.

Who should opt for a Guaranteed income plan?

Long-term guaranteed products usually offer conservative returns and are ideal for risk-averse investors. Experts suggest risk-averse investors should look at the guaranteed income plans to get financial stability. However, before opting for such a plan, try to factor in inflation with the value of your investments. This way you will be safe, and will not bring in a lower return.

The return benefits in case of Guaranteed annual payouts are paid in the last 3 or 5 years of the policy. This depends on the policy term chosen by the policyholder at the time of buying the policy. The policyholder gets a terminal bonus, and a reversionary bonus, at the time of maturity.

In case of the policyholder’s death during the premium paying term, as the death benefit the nominee gets the basic sum assured along with bonuses if any. In case the policyholder dies after the premium paying period, as the death benefit the nominee will receive the sum assured and the lump sum of payout of whatever is left in the policyholder’s account.

After the death of the policyholder, any future premiums are waived off while the policy still continues, with its benefits intact.

These income plans offer income tax deduction under Section 80C, along with, tax exemption under Section 10(10D) on the maturity proceeds.