Retired Central Government Employee? Now submit Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) till December 31

Representative image

The Central Government has extended the time period of submission of Life Certificate by Central Government pensioners till December 31. The time period has been extended in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Every Central Government Retired Employee is required to submit life certificate in the month of November for the continuation of his/her pension. In an Office Memorandum dated 1st December 2021, the Department of Pension & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW) noted that a large number of Central Government pensioners physically visit bank branches for this purpose.

“In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in various states and keeping in view of vulnerability of elderly population to Corona Virus, it has now been decided to extend the existing timeline for submission of Life Certificate for all age group of pensioners from 30/11/2021 onwards,” the DoPPW said.

“Now, all Central Government pensioners may submit Life Certificate till 31st December 2021. During this extended period, the pension will be continued to be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) uninterrupted,” it added.

The DoPPW further said that the above measures are expected to avoid the rush at branches and maintain covid-19 appropriate behaviour, while obtaining Life Certificates.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of India recently launched SBI Video Life Certificate (VLC) facility for pensioners. In a statement, the bank said that this facility was launched to offer a seamless life certificate submission experience for millions of pensioners (other than family pensioners).

The bank had further said that with the help of the VLC facility, pensioners can schedule a video call with SBI staff at their convenience and complete the process of life certificate submission without having to visit the bank branch.