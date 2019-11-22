Life Certificate: How to submit your Jeevan Pramaan Patra before November 30 online

To help the pensioners the government has enabled the submission of the certificate online through this platform. With this online platform, one can avoid the whole process, and do away with physical visits to the post office and banks.
For pensioners, 30th November is the last day to submit their life certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra) with their banks or post offices. If you fail to do so, the bank or the post office can put a stop to your pension payments.
Most government pensioners visit the post office or their bank to submit their life certificate. They mostly include retirees and senior citizens. The physical submission of this document is not only time-consuming, but also becomes inconvenient for senior citizens.
However, to help pensioners, the government has enabled the submission of the certificate online through the Jeevan Pramaan portal (https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in)
However, all pensioners cannot opt for this process. Pensioners whose Pension Sanctioning Authority (PSA) is onboard with the Jeevan Pramaan are eligible for it. To find out if your PSA is onboard, you can visit the Jeevan Pramaan website and find it under the ‘Circulars’ tab on the portal. Additionally, a pensioner who is re-employed or re-married is not eligible to make JeevanPramaan or the Digital Life Certificate.
If you are yet to submit your Jeevan Pramaan Patra, here is how you can do it online:

- As a pensioner, you have to first generate a unique Pramaan ID, to get the digital certificate.
- Using the pensioner’s Aadhaar number and biometrics, this ID is generated for every individual pensioner.
- Pensioners trying to generate this ID for the first time, need to visit a Citizen Service Centre facilitating Aadhaar transactions or a branch of the pension disbursing agency.
- As a pensioner, you then have to provide your details like mobile number, Aadhaar number, PPO number (pension payment order) and pension account number along with your biometrics.
- Once it is authenticated, in the pensioner’s registered mobile number an acknowledgment SMS will be sent. This will include the Pramaan ID of the pensioner. (Note that the
- Pramaan ID is not valid for life, and it comes with a validity period as per rules specified by the Pension Sanctioning Authority).
- Once the Praman-ID is generated, one can download the Digital Life Certificate using this link- https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/ppouser/login.
- Here is the difference with an online portal. After generating the Pramaan ID the pensioner doesn’t need to submit the digital life certificate (DLC) to the pension disbursing agency. It can be done through the Jeevan Pramaan portal.
- From the portal, the agency also gets access to the life certificate.
- Additionally, for senior citizens who are unable to visit the bank, doorstep Aadhaar based authentication is also offered.
