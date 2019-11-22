Life Certificate: How to submit your Jeevan Pramaan Patra before November 30 online

If you are yet to submit your Jeevan Pramaan Patra, here is how you can do it online;

For pensioners, 30th November is the last day to submit their life certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra) with their banks or post offices. If you fail to do so, the bank or the post office can put a stop to your pension payments.

Most government pensioners visit the post office or their bank to submit their life certificate. They mostly include retirees and senior citizens. The physical submission of this document is not only time-consuming, but also becomes inconvenient for senior citizens.

However, to help pensioners, the government has enabled the submission of the certificate online through the Jeevan Pramaan portal (https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in) . With this online platform, one can avoid the whole process, and do away with the physical visit to the post office and banks.

However, all pensioners cannot opt for this process. Pensioners whose Pension Sanctioning Authority (PSA) is onboard with the Jeevan Pramaan are eligible for it. To find out if your PSA is onboard, you can visit the Jeevan Pramaan website and find it under the ‘Circulars’ tab on the portal. Additionally, a pensioner who is re-employed or re-married is not eligible to make JeevanPramaan or the Digital Life Certificate.



If you are yet to submit your Jeevan Pramaan Patra, here is how you can do it online:

