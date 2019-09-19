LIC pension plan: Get this with Rs 10,00,000 next month, after 5, 10 or 20 years

LIC Jeevan Shanti Plan: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offers Jeevan Shanti (UIN: 512N328V02) scheme for pension.
LIC Jeevan Shanti Plan: The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offers Jeevan Shanti (UIN: 512N328V02) scheme for pension. As per the provisions of the scheme, you can either plan immediate pension or a deferred annuity only by paying a lump sum. This pension plan, which was launched last year, offers a stated pension amount throughout the lifetime of the pensioners. The policyholder can also opt for loan under this pension plan. Also, you can get an enhanced annuity by 2 per cent by buying the scheme online through the official LIC website.
Pension Options Under LIC Jeevan Shanti
Immediate Annuity: The scheme provides seven options for immediate annuity, which can start as early as next month:
(A). Pension for life at a uniform rate.
(B). Pension for certain 5, 10, 15 or 20 years, and thereafter as long as the annuitant is alive.
(F). Pension for life with return of purchase price on death of the pensioner.
(G). Pension for life increasing at a rate of 3% p.a.
(H). Pension for life with a provision of 50% of the pension payable to spouse during his/her lifetime on death of the pensioner.
(I). Pension for life with a provision of 100% of the pension payable to spouse during his/her lifetime on death of the pensioner.
(J). Pension for life with a provision of 100% of the pension payable to spouse during his/ her lifetime on death of pensioner. LIC says that the purchase price will be returned on the death of the last survivor.
Deferred annuity: There are two options
A. Deferred annuity for Single life
B. Deferred annuity for Joint life
Expected pension on investing Rs 10 lakh
Immediate annuity
Age last birthday
|Yearly annuity amount under annuity option
|(A)
|(D)
(15 yrs
certain)
|(F)
|(G)
|(H)
|(I)
|(J)
|30
|70134
|69828
|66156
|51060
|69012
|67890
|66054
|40
|73194
|72684
|66462
|54528
|71460
|69828
|66258
|50
|79212
|77784
|66870
|60954
|76254
|73500
|66564
|60
|90942
|86250
|67482
|72888
|85638
|80844
|67074
|70
|114912
|97878
|68502
|97062
|105120
|96858
|67992
|80
|182640
|104508
|70032
|162648
|156834
|137556
|69216
*Source – LIC
Deferred Annuity
Age last birthday
|Deferement Period
|5
|10
|15
|20
|30
|89718
|121950
|166116
|220278
|35
|90330
|123684
|168564
|220380
|40
|91146
|125724
|170808
|217626
|45
|92166
|128172
|172236
|210690
|50
|93594
|130824
|172848
|196104
|55
|95328
|134088
|169176
|173562
|60
|97674
|137352
|156222
|149592
|65
|101040
|136230
|137556
|N.A.
|70
|105426
|127050
|N.A.
|N.A.
|75
|108486
|N.A
|N.A.
|N.A.
*Source – LIC
Jeevan Shanti is a non-linked, non-participating, single premium pension plan. The annuity rates on the scheme are guaranteed at the time of purchase of the policy. No medical test is required for purchasing this policy.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.