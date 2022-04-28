LIC IPO price band, opening date, discount for policyholders, retail investors and other details

LIC IPO Price, Opening Date and all other Details: Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) initial public offering (IPO) of Rs 21,0000 crore is all set to hit the stock market in May 2022. LIC IPO price band is Rs 902 – Rs 949 per share ( face value Rs 10).

A discount of Rs 45 per equity share is being offered to the retail individual bidders bidding in the retail portion and the eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion. A discount of Rs 60 per equity share is being offered to the eligible policyholders bidding in the policyholder reservation portion.

Retail individual investors can apply at a price band of Rs 857- Rs 904, while eligible policyholders can apply in LIC IPO at a price range of Rs. 842 – Rs. 889. Bids can be made for a minimum of 15 equity shares and in multiples of 15 equity shares thereafter. The minimum investment will, therefore, become Rs 14235 at the upper price band of Rs 949 for non-policyholders.

The issue will remain open from May 04 till May 09, and the expected listing date of LIC shares on NSE, BSE stock exchanges is May 17. The anchor investor offer period is on May 2, 2022.

To apply in LIC IPO, one needs to compulsorily have a Demat Account and a PAN card. A Demat Account is where the LIC shares will get credited if allotment is made to the investor. The LIC IPO allotment status check online can be viewed on the website of the registrar KFin Technologies once the allotment is completed. Further, you need a PAN and if you want to benefit from policyholder quota, your PAN should be linked to the LIC policy. The status can be checked online on the LIC India website.