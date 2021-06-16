LIC Card Services Limited eyes foray into e-gift card market with Shagun launch. Check features, benefits

LIC CSL launches Shugun gift card

LIC Cards Services Limited (LIC CSL) on Tuesday (June 15, 2021) launched a contactless prepaid Gift Card – ‘Shagun’ in collaboration with IDBI Bank on RuPay platform. This card aims to expand the Gift Card market and promote cashless ways of gifting. Initially, Shagun card will be available to LIC and its subsidiaries/associates for official use. LIC CSL said the card will be used to facilitate awards and special rewards during official conferences/ functions.

Commenting on the launch of the new card, spokesperson of LIC CSL said, “We are delighted to partner with IDBI Bank and RuPay for the launch of LIC Gift Card powered by IDBI Bank on RuPay Platform. We believe that gifting is one of the biggest social interactions and social events in our society. The number of occasions for gifting is not just confined to festivals but also includes several personal moments and we want to make these moments thoughtful, warm and full of personal attention by launching LIC Gift Card.”

Shagun Gift Card features and benefits

The Shagun Gift Card offers customization in the form of flexible loading of any amount ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000.

With this card, the customer can perform multiple transactions within the validity of 3 years.

Shagun Gift card can be used at millions of merchant outlets and e-commerce websites in India to diversify spending options on the card.

The card will provide users the freedom to make purchases at various merchant locations including departmental stores, petrol pumps, restaurants, jewelry stores, apparel stores, etc.

Users can also shop online, pay utility bills, book tickets for air, rail,bus, and so on through various mobile wallets and E-commerce portals or Apps using this card.

LIC CSL said the contactless feature of the card is aimed at transforming the transaction experience for users.

The cardholders just need to tap their contactless Shagun Gift Card at the contactless Point of Sale (PoS) terminal and make contactless payments without having to enter the PIN for purchases up to Rs 5000.

The card comes pre-wrapped, ready for gifting, and also has the provision to include personalized messages for the recipient.

The Card gets auto-linked to a feature-rich mobile app ‘m-passbook’ giving real-time access to transaction history, card balance, etc.

Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO, IDBI Bank said, “In continuum with our on-going business synergies with LIC, we are glad to also have NPCI and LIC Cards Services Ltd as partners on-boarded for this initiative. This product has been curated keeping in mind the distinct privileges for the cardholders as well as the convenience of the contactless payment feature.”

Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI said, “We are thrilled to partner with LIC CSL and IDBI Bank for the launch of Shagun Gift Card on RuPay network. We believe that this card will provide a delightful shopping experience to cardholders and will act as a comprehensive gifting option with the utmost convenience owing to the vast and extensive network of RuPay.”