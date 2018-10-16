Lessons from NBFC crisis: Securitisation market essential for sustainable funding (Illustration: SHYAM Kumar Prasad)

The steps taken by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to support systemic liquidity and by State Bank of India to offer balance sheet liquidity for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) would help alleviate some of the ongoing tightness in the financial system. These measures, however, are likely to have a temporary effect. For long-term sustainability, restoration of normalcy in the credit market, especially for NBFCs is critical.

Additionally, development of alternative sources of financing such as an active securitisation market would be beneficial.

Actions to complement liquidity

The RBI has recently infused Rs 320 billion of durable liquidity into the system and another `240 billion is likely to come in the month of October 2018 through open market operations. In addition, to tide over frictional liquidity mismatches, banks are now permitted to reckon SLR securities held by them up to another 2% of their net demand and time liabilities, under the facility to avail liquidity for liquidity coverage ratio within the mandatory SLR requirement. This will help in stabilising systemic liquidity. SBI has announced an additional `300 billion asset buyout from NBFCs, which would help them tide over the ongoing challenges.

We have done an analysis of the top eight housing finance companies (HFCs; excluding HDFC and LIC Housing Finance) and the top 10 non-infrastructure NBFCs. Of the total, 16 entities (among the largest NBFCs)

have about `5 trillion exposures to asset classes that are preferred (most common are microfinance, commercial vehicles, housing loans, etc.,) for assignment or securitisation.

SBI is expected to purchase over `450 billion (about three times of normal buyouts) of assets from NBFCs over FY19 to create additional source of liquidity for non-banks. Some of the well-capitalised banks, many of which are approaching their sectoral cap on NBFCs, may also expand their buyouts of assets as an alternative to expand funding to non-banks.

Banks can cherry pick assets

In the current environment, banks could cherry pick assets from NBFCs and price them well instead of originating them, thus avoiding scope for early delinquencies. This proposition is likely to result in better RoAs for banks on both priority sector lending qualifying assets and others that are securitised/ assigned. We expect other banks (including private banks) with adequate capital buffers to use a similar strategy. Exposure to these assets does not amount to exposure to NBFCs’ balance sheet and hence this route partly addresses the perceived risk aversion. NBFCs will see some relief on the perception of inadequate liquidity over 3QFY19 and the securitisation push would be conducive for matching assets with liabilities. This is also an opportunity for NBFCs to reduce dependence on short-term funding.

Recent data from mutual funds suggest that there has been a considerable drop in AUM under liquidity fund in September (part of which is seasonal), after a sudden rise in August. Asset management companies have been the largest subscribers of money market instruments and have been instrumental for the surge in NBFCs’ business in the last few years. Overall, incremental inflows into debt funds have decelerated and therefore supply funding could be restricted. This scenario could not only impinge NBFCs’ growth but also pose refinancing challenges, especially for weaker NBFCs. Thus, monetisation of assets through securitisation to address short-term financing requirements could be beneficial. The current situation also strengthens the necessity of developing a securitisation market for stakeholders to ensure a sustainable funding option along with traditional sources.

Edited extracts from India Ratings and Research report