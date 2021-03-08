Lesser-known benefits of women-specific health insurance

There are many women-specific health insurance plans in the market designed specifically for women's medical needs.

Modern living and lifestyle put a lot of stress on the health of women which leads to disorders and lifestyle diseases among them, and a greater chance to fall prey to some serious critical ailments. Taking this seriously, various health insurers have started catering to the health insurance needs of women in India. Currently, there are many women-specific health insurance plans in the market designed specifically for women’s medical needs.

Apart from commonly-known women benefits like maternity cover, cancer covers, etc. various insurance companies have also been offering additional benefits to women customers and policyholders that are not commonly known to women, such as the Women Assist Facility by ICICI Lombard, Lifetime Health Plan of ManipalCigna, Bajaj Allianz Women-Specific Critical Illness Plan that covers job loss, etc.

ICICI Lombard’s Women Assist Facility – The safety issues that have been plaguing the women of this nation have risen in the last couple of years. ICICI Lombard’s Women Assist Service especially for Women motorists, whether they are the policyholder, spouse or daughter of the policyholder. The facility assists in case a woman is stranded due to a car breakdown anytime between 8 pm – 5 am. She is then provided not just on-site assistance but also a cab drop to her location. All the while, her tracking details will be shared with a member of her family of a friend as she chooses.

Additionally, it offers other facilities like urgent message relay to friends and family in an emergency, a call centre will monitor and follow up till customer reaches the destination, coordination of medical and ancillary services, third-party cab service, providing a vehicle technician in lieu of any mechanical failure or accident, along with accommodation service to be provided of Rs 5,000 if the women driver is immobilized because of an accident or car breakdown for a day.

Bajaj Allianz Women-Specific Critical Illness Plan – This insurance plan provides financial protection to its policyholders against 8 critical illnesses including cancer cover, congenital disability cover, wherein the policyholder will get 50 per cent of the sum insured in case of a congenital disability. The loss of job cover pays out a special sum to working women who lost theirs after being diagnosed with a critical illness, within 3 months.

Experts say while purchasing a policy, women policyholders should lookout for comprehensive coverage that includes women related diseases along with maternity benefits.

ManipalCigna Lifetime Health Plan – This plan offers sum insured ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 3 crore for domestic and global healthcare needs. The plan comes with 2 variants Lifetime Health India Plan and Lifetime Health Global Plan, along with the base plan. Policyholders can also opt for an optional package like Women+, which is available on payment of additional premium which covers Breast Cancer Screening, Ovarian Cancer Screening, Osteoporosis Screening, Psychiatric and Psychological Consultations, Cervical Cancer Screening, Gynaecological Consultations, Cervical Cancer Vaccination, and other such healthcare benefits.

ManipalCigna’s Women+ optional package offers a wide range of healthcare benefits, thus safeguarding women and their families’ financial well-being.

Priya Deshmukh Gilbile, Chief Operating Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, says “Men and women have very different health challenges and treatment needs, so ideally, women should opt for health insurance plans that are highly customizable to their requirements and provides them with extensive coverage. Women have also become more prone to suffering from hypertension, diabetes, polycystic ovary syndrome due to changing lifestyles over the past few decades.”

She further adds, “Thus, medical treatments can be a financial burden on them unless they have a health insurance plan that provides extensive coverage and access to quality healthcare worldwide without any financial stress.”