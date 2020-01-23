Lending without credit rating references! Datacultr platform makes it feasible by reducing instances of fraud

Only a few players in India are willing to disburse loans to people without any credit rating references.

At the time of mounting problem of alarmingly high Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) that hit the risk appetite of lenders hard, only a few players in India are willing to disburse loans to people without any credit rating references, while most lenders are hesitant to lend to first-time borrowers because of the increased risk of default, which would further increase the level of NPAs.

A recent report by RBI indicates that the defaults in consumer lending space have been a matter of concern for years, and the total amount in bank frauds rose 74 per cent to Rs 71,543 crore in FY19.

While the reduced risk appetite due to mounting NPAs resulted into a liquidity crisis that hit performance many sectors and cramped the economic growth, the rise of Machine Learning (ML) can prove to be a game-changer for banks, Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and fintechs.

In fact, with its ML capabilities, Datacultr, a Platform-as-a-Service(PaaS) player, has been able to significantly reduce the magnitude of damage for some of India’s leading consumer lending companies when it comes to default in payments.

This is because the first-of-its-kind platform of Datacultr helps in managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured in a short time, a task that would take too much time for a human to do.

Datacultr is helping consumer lending companies in the following ways: