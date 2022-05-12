Leisure Group announces opening of Fishermen’s Lodge in Bhimtal

Leisure Hotels Group (LHG), an experiential luxury resort chain with a bouquet of 29 properties spanning North India, has announced the opening of ‘Fishermen’s Lodge’, a colonial-style boutique resort with mesmerizing views and charming countryside getaway to the mountains of Bhimtal.

According to LHG, Fishermen’s Lodge sits snug in the hills of Kumaon Himalayas as a rustic colonial-style boutique fishing retreat perched on the lakeside, offering mesmerizing views of the entire lake valley. All the rooms boast breathtaking views of the lake valley, complemented with open sit-out balconies. L’attitude Diner, its signature restaurant, serves North Indian & international gourmet cuisine and regional fare. An alfresco L’attitude Deck offers breath-taking views of Bhimtal Lake, as well as Experiential Fusion Cuisine with a twist and a variety of alcoholic & non-alcoholic drinks.

The retreat also has a ‘Lounge’ that offers a wide range of indoor recreational activities, a library, and a cosy fireplace. Binoculars and telescopes are available for taking in vistas and stargazing as part of the activities available.

Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group, said, “This exciting new addition to our portfolio will offer travelers yet another breath-taking destination to explore and unwind in comfortable earthy luxe interiors of a lakeside lodge that warms your heart & soul. It is one of those experiential properties in the region that will make you come back to it again and again. This picturesque hideaway makes for an offbeat vacation destination for families around the year.”

The resort lies in close proximity to places of tourist interest and is located just 22 Km or about 45 minutes away from Nainital and about 300 kms from Delhi NCR. Situated 39 kms from Kathgodam Railway Station, this serene and mesmerizing hill station can be accessed easily by road or train, and by air via Pant Nagar Airport just 55 kms away.

“The new openings are a part of the group’s continued commitment to the state. We feel there are still unexplored locales within the state and many tourism circuits have yet to be explored, hence, we are on a quest to put Kumaon Uttarakhand on the national tourism map that has close proximity to Delhi NCR, U.P., Punjab & Haryana,” added Prasad.

Bhimtal is a lake city named after Bhima, a famous Mahabharata mythological character. Bhimeshwara Mahadev Temple, a historic Shiva temple on the banks of Bhimtal Lake, is said to have been built when Bhima visited the area during the Pandavas’ exile (vanvas).

Apart from spectacular landscapes, Bhimtal is also known for boating, kayaking, aero & water sports, paragliding, zorbing and other activities. Bhimtal Lake Aquarium, Victoria Dam for picnics, Hidimba Parvat, Astronomical Observatory, and Butterfly Research Centre are among the other destination attractions.