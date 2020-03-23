Leave Travel Concession for Railway Employees: Is air travel entitlement available to all?

The 7th CPC had recommended bringing railway employees under the purview of LTC.

Railway Employees LTC Rules: The All India Railwaymens’ Federation (AIFR) has sent a note to the Railway Board regarding the All India Travel Concession facility which is provided once in a block of 4 years on surrender of Privilege Passes. The current block of 4 years for the LTC facility is 2018-2021.

The note states that the Railway Board is aware that the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) had recommended to also bring railway employees under the purview of LTC. Consequently, DoP&T, in consultation with the Ministry of Railways, had issued an Office Memorandum allowing Railway employees to avail this facility with the condition that railway employees who intend to avail the LTC facility shall have to surrender Privilege Passes admissible to them in the current year in which they wish to avail this facility. There are rules in place regarding the issue of Passes and Privilege Ticket Orders to railway employees.

On the recommendations of the 7th CPC, DoP&T had communicated government’s decision to allow the Railway Employees to avail All India LTC in accordance with the Central Civil Services (Leave Travel Concession) Rules, 1988, i.e. CCS (LTC) Rules.

The Office Memorandum (O.M.) was issued by the DoP&T in consultation with the Ministry of Railways, and certain conditions were also laid down therein, explaining the entire procedure.

The AIFR in its letter has said that the Railway Board had issued instructions, however, in the summarized position, it has been mentioned that, in Level 6 to 8, air travel entitlement as stipulated in MoF’s O.M. is not admissible for LTC, which is highly unfair and unjustified, because of neither MoF’s O.M. nor the O.M. issued by the DoP&T which was issued in consultation with the Ministry of Railways anywhere stipulates such type of condition, debarring railway employees, in Level 6-8 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix, from air travel entitlement.

As per the letter, AIRF, therefore, desires that the condition, not allowing railway employees, in Level 6-8 air travel entitlement, should be withdrawn for justice and parity, and they should also be allowed similar entitlement so that, railway employees, who intend to avail All India LTC facility can avail the same in a hassle-free manner.