Leave Travel Concession: Before Diwali, good news for Central Govt Employees; LTC benefit extended

CCS (LTC) Rules 1988: The government has extended the scheme allowing relaxation for travel by air to visit North East Region, Jammu & Kashmir and Andaman & Nicobar Islands for two years.

In Office Memorandum dated 11th October 2022, the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) said, “n relaxation to CCS (LTC) Rules, 1988, the scheme allowing Government servants to travel by air to North East Region (NER), Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Union Territory of Ladakh and Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands (A&N) is extended for a further period of two years, w.e.f. 26 September 2022 till 25th September 2024.”

Terms and Conditions to avail of extended LTC benefit

DoPT has laid out the following terms and conditions for availing of the special concession:

All eligible Government servants may avail LTC to visit any place in NER/A&N/J&K/Ladakh against the conversion of their one Home Town LTC in a four years’ block period. Government servants, whose Home Town and Headquarters/ place of posting are same, are not eligible for the Home Town LTC facility. Therefore they are not allowed the conversion of any Home Town LTC. The Government servant whose Home Town is situated in NER/A&N/J&K/Ladakh will also be allowed conversion of Home Town LTC for availing this Scheme to visit any place in any one of the three regions out of four regions except the region wherein his/her Hometown is situated. Fresh recruits can covert one of the three Home Town LTCs in a block of four years, applicable to them to visit NER/A&N/ J&K/Ladakh. They are also allowed one additional conversion of Home Town LTC to visit UT of J&K/ UT of Ladakh in a block of four years. Government servants entitled to travel by air may avail of this concession from their Headquarters in their entitled class of air by any airline subject to certain terms and conditions. Government servants not entitled to travel by air are allowed to travel by air in Economy class by any airline subject to certain terms and conditions in the following sectors:-

Between Kolkata/Guwahati and any place in NER.

Between Kolkata/Chennai/Visakhapatnam and Port Blair.

Between Delhi/Amritsar and any place in J&K/Ladakh.

“Journey for these non-entitled employees from their Headquarters upto Kolkata/ Guwahati/Chennai /Visakhapatnam/Delhi/ Amritsar shall be undertaken as per their entitlement,” DoPT said.

Air travel by Government employees to NER, J&K, Ladakh and

A&N as mentioned is allowed whether they avail the concession against Anywhere in India LTC or in lieu of the Home Town LTC, as permitted. Government servants not entitled to travel by air are also allowed to travel by air in Economy class by any airlines to any place in NER/ A&N / J&K/ Ladakh from their Headquarters directly, however, the reimbursement will be subject to certain conditions communicated by the DoPT previously.

Random checking of air tickets to prevent misuse

The DoPT has advised all ministries and departments to ensure no misuse of LTC by employees,

“…any misuse of LTC will be viewed seriously and the employees will be liable for appropriate action under the rules. In order to keep a check on any kind of misuse of LTC, Ministries/Departments are advised to randomly get some of the air tickets submitted by the officials verified from the airlines concerned with regard to the actual cost of air travel vis-a-vis the cost indicated on the air tickets submitted by the officials.”