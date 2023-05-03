LEASED PROPERTY: Opt for rental bond in lieu of security deposit

Rental bonds ARE a form of financial guarantee that tenants provide to landlords. In India, the concept of rental bonds is not very common. Instead, landlords often require tenants to provide a security deposit, to be used to cover any damages or unpaid rent at the end of the tenancy.

As security deposit can be a financial burden, rental bonds turn out to be beneficial for both. The rental bond company or surety provider underwrites the tenant and issues a bond after charging a fee , providing the landlord with a credit verified tenant. The tenant is charged an amount to issue the bond. If he defaults on rent or causes any damage later, the surety provider will pay the landlord upto the indemnified amount and recover the costs from him.

Benefits for landlords



Financial protection: In case tenants fail to pay rent or cause damage to the property during the tenancy the landlord can use the bond money to cover the costs. Encourages responsible tenancy: It encourages tenants to take care of the property and fulfil their obligations under the lease agreement. This reduces the risk of damage and makes the tenant responsible.

Provides a sense of security: A rental bond provides a sense of security to landlords that their investment is protected, and they can recover their losses if anything goes wrong during the tenancy.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar. com, says, “The requirement of a security deposit or rental bond encourages tenants to take care of the property and fulfil their obligations under the agreement and landlords are expected to fulfil their obligations as per the terms of the agreement.”

Benefits for tenants

Increased chances of getting approved: Paying a rental bond upfront increases the likelihood of being approved for a rental property, especially if the tenant has a limited rental history or bad credit.

Protects tenants’ rights: It allows the tenant to live in a well-maintained and safe rental property. If the landlord fails to maintain the property or breaches the lease agreement, the tenant can use the bond money to cover the costs of repairs or seek legal remedies.

Encourages landlords to return the bond: It encourages landlords to return the bond in full at the end of the tenancy, provided there is no damage or unpaid rent. This ensures that tenants receive their money back and are not unfairly penalised.

Check terms of rental bond, lease agreement

It is important to go through the rental agreement document carefully and check the condition report of the property before signing the rental bond. Make sure that any existing damages or issues are documented. Make sure you understand your responsibilities as a tenant.

Understand the payment terms regarding the rental bond, such as the amount you need to pay, the due date, and the refund policy. If you have any questions or concerns, do not hesitate to ask your landlord or property manager before signing the bond. It is better to have a clear understanding and avoid future confusion. You should take pictures or videos of the condition of the property before moving in, so you have evidence of its initial condition.

BUILDING TRUST

Rental bonds can help in bridging the trust deficit between landlords and tenants

It provides financial security, encourages responsible tenancy, and protects the rights of both parties

Understand the terms of the bond such as amount to be paid, due date & refund policy