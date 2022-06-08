Credit Card Recurring Payment Limit: Soon, no OTP, or other Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA), will be required for making recurring payments above Rs 5000 through e-mandate on credit cards. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to increase the limit for e-mandates on cards from Rs 5000 to Rs 15,000. Necessary instructions in this regard will be issued by the central bank soon.

In its bi-monthly “Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies” today (8th June, 2022), the RBI noted: “The framework on processing of e-mandate based recurring payments, inter-alia, provides for an Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) during registration, sending a pre-debit notification, subsequent recurring transactions to be executed without AFA, and an easier avenue to withdraw such mandates. Benefits of convenience, safety and security are available to the users. The system also benefits from users’ confidence. Major banks are providing the facility and the transaction volumes are seeing good traction.”

According to RBI, over 6.25 crore mandates have been registered under this framework, including for over 3,400 international merchants, till date.

Announcing the proposal to increase the recurring payment limit, the RBI said, “Requests have been received from stakeholders to increase the limit under the framework to facilitate payments of larger value like subscriptions, insurance premia, education fee, etc. To further augment customer convenience and leverage the benefits available under the framework, it is proposed to enhance the limit from ₹5,000 to ₹15,000 per recurring payment. Necessary instructions will be issued shortly.”

ALSO READ | RBI allows Rupay Credit Card linking with UPI – All you need to know

Experts say that increasing cap on e-mandate for card recurring payment will benefit customers.

“Currently the recurring payments for credit cards is capped at 5000 Rs. This was creating a lot of issues for consumers with large ticket sizes like insurance premiums or even annual subscriptions etc. Earlier , this would have required an additional factor of authentication over Rs 5000. With the new rule, when in effect, this would ease the life of a lot of subscribers as well as the credit card companies who would increase the transactions,” Rohit Kumar, Founder and CEO of XPay.Life, a Blockchain enabled transaction company, told FE Online.

“This in turn will lead to a larger digital transaction footprint and therefore becomes beneficial for the economy. We believe this is a step in the right direction as taken by RBI,” he added.

With pre-paid payment instruments and card transactions gaining traction, the RBI’s move in hiking cap on e-mandate for card recurring payments is being seen by experts as a big decision.

“It is a win-win for both: banks and customers. The proposed enhanced limit from the older Rs. 5000 to Rs. 15,000 will empower customers to stay in control of their own recurring payments,” Muralidharan Srinivasan, Head of Payments, APMEA Region, FIS, said

ALSO READ | How will UPI linking with Credit Card benefit customers?

“The future transaction experience for them will be hassle-free as recurring payments of high values up to Rs.15,000 will not need an additional factor authentications (e.g. OTPs), after registration. Additionally, e-mandate with the increased cap for recurring payments will become a standard for making many common payments from rent to receivables, various maintenance payments and possibly embed into emerging IOT functions,” he added.