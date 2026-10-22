Paying the final Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) on your home loan, car loan, or personal loan can feel like getting major debt-free relief, but the mental peace may only come when you obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from your lender, even after you fully repay the loan amount.

A NOC is an official document that a financial institution issues to a borrower confirming that he/she has no outstanding dues.

Even though the lender must issue a NOC on your behalf and deliver it to your registered address, you may also contact your lender after you fully repay the loan amount in order to officially ask for a NOC and a no-dues certificate.

Normally, banks would take a few days to verify the details and see whether there are any remaining balances in order to issue a NOC.

What happens if a bank doesn’t provide a NOC even after your loan has been cleared? What should you do as a borrower in these situations, and what are the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) guidelines?

When must a bank issue the loan NOC?

Once a loan is fully repaid, the clock starts ticking.

“RBI rules require lenders to hand back original property documents and clear registered charges within 30 days, a rule that applies to any closure from December 2023 onward,” according to Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.

“There is no separate NOC deadline, but this window effectively sets it. Miss it, and the lender owes the borrower Rs 5,000 for every day of delay,” stated Shetty.

Which documents should borrowers obtain after repayment?

A loan closure letter confirms the account is shut while an NOC or no-dues certificate confirms nothing is owed.

Release of security is the physical handover of original papers and the removal of any charge against them.

Borrowers repaying a loan should collect all three. In case of vehicle loans, confirm that the hypothecation has been lifted from the RC.

When can a bank delay issuing the NOC?

Genuine delays can happen, with lost or damaged documents being the most common reasons.

RBI allows an extra 30 days for a lender to arrange certified copies in such cases.

“A lender may also legally hold on to documents against other dues owed by the same borrower. What it cannot do is stay silent. Any delay past 30 days needs an explanation, and compensation follows if the fault arises from the lender’s side,” said Shetty.

No NOC Despite Full Repayment? Take These Steps

The first step is simple: a written complaint to the lender with proof of repayment attached.

RBI’s rule entitles the borrower to Rs 5,000 a day for any delay caused by the lender beyond 30 days. If the complaint goes nowhere within 30 days, the RBI Ombudsman is the next step.

A consumer commission remains a separate option as well, if the borrower wants to pursue it.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.