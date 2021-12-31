Good News! Central Government pensioners can now submit Life Certificate by this date

The extension of the time period of submission of life certificate for Central Government pensioners is in wake of current Covid-19 pandemic.

The Central Government has extended the time period of submission of Life Certificate by Central Government pensioners till February 28, 2022. Earlier, the Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) submission last date was December 31, 2021. The extension of the time period of submission of life certificate for Central Government pensioners till 28th February 2022 is in wake of current Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the Office Memorandum of Ministry of Personnel Public Grievances and Pensions, in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in various states and keeping in view of the vulnerability of elderly population to Corona Virus, it has been decided to extend the existing timeline of 31.12.2021 for submission of Life Certificate for all age group of pensioners.

Now, all Central Government pensioners may submit Life Certificate till 28.02.2022. During this extended period, the pension will be continued to be paid by the Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) uninterrupted.

Every Central Government pensioner has to submit an Annual Life Certificate in the month of November for further continuation of pension. Earlier, as a measure to enable an additional exclusive window to very senior pensioners, the government had allowed the pensioners in the age group of 80 years and above to submit Annual Life Certificate from October 1 onwards, instead of November 1 onwards, every year. Digital Life Certificate submission by pensioners had been started from October 1, 2021

Here are five different modes available to a pensioner for submission of an Annual Life Certificate.

1. Life certificate can be recorded by Pension Disbursing Banks (PDAs), if the pensioner physically appears before the PDA.

2. Personal appearance of a pensioner will not be required, if the pensioner submits the life certificate form signed by any ‘designated official’.

3. Pensioners can submit Life Certificate online from home through Jeevan Pramaan Portal. UIDAI has provided details of all biometric devices which are permissible for capturing biometrics of a person. Pensioners may visit UIDAI website to get information of all such devices.

4. India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) of Department of Posts along with Meity have launched the Doorstep Service for submission of Digital Life Certificate through Postman.

5. There are 12 Public Sector Banks which do “Doorstep Banking” for its customers in 100 major cities of the country under Ease of banking reforms.