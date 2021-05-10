Last date for full and final settlement of bills to avail LTC Special Cash Package Scheme extended!

The government has come out with a clarification regarding the full and final settlement of bills under LTC Special Cash Package Scheme.

Those employees who wish to avail the benefit of the LTC Special Cash Package Scheme can now submit the bills by May 31. Earlier, the submission of bills or claims with regard to LTC Scheme was to be settled by ministries and departments not later than 30th April 2021. Keeping in view of the situation existing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has now decided that submission of bills claims may be accepted and settled by departments not later than 31st May 2021. However, the payment for the purchases should have been made not later than the due date, ie. 31st March 2021.

This clarification regarding the full and final settlement of bills or claims pertaining to LTC Special Cash Package Scheme will help those who are availing the benefit of the scheme but are not able to submit the bills on time.

On October 12, 2020, the government had introduced the Special Package equivalent in lieu of Leave Travel Concession Fare for Central Government Employees during the Block 2018-21.

The Special Cash Package Scheme in lieu of one LTC is to compensate and incentivize consumption by Government Employees and the benefits can be availed up to 31.03.2021. The LTC cash voucher scheme circular dated 12.10.2020 provides for advance to Government employees in lieu of LTC fare and Leave encashment.

The Special Cash Package is in lieu of pending LTC for the Block between 2018-21 and the invoices of the goods and services purchased as per the scheme may be in the name of the spouse or any family member who are eligible for LTC Fare. While availing of the offer, multiple bills are accepted.

The purchase should have been done from the date of issue of the LTC Cash Voucher Scheme Order dated October 12, 2020, till March 31, 2021. The purchase should carry a GST of 12% and above and payment should have been made to digital mode. The reimbursement is based on the production of invoices with details of GST.