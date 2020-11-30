  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lakshmi Vilas Bank amalgamation with DBS Bank: Will interest rates on savings bank accounts, FD change?

By: |
November 30, 2020 11:52 AM

The moratorium imposed on LVB was lifted from 27 November 2020 and banking services were restored immediately with all branches, digital channels and ATMs functioning as usual.

LVB depositors, DBS Bank, moratorium, interest rates, savings bank accounts, FDThe amalgamation provides stability and better prospects to LVB’s depositors, customers and employees following a period of uncertainty.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) is now amalgamated with DBS Bank India Limited (DBIL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of DBS Group Holdings Ltd. The amalgamation provides stability and better prospects to LVB’s depositors, customers and employees following a period of uncertainty. The moratorium imposed on LVB was lifted from 27 November 2020 and banking services were restored immediately with all branches, digital channels and ATMs functioning as usual. LVB customers can continue to access all banking services. The interest rates on savings bank accounts and fixed deposits are governed by the rates offered by the erstwhile LVB till further notice.

The scheme of amalgamation is under the special powers of the Government of India and Reserve Bank of India under Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, India, and came into effect on 27 November 2020.

Related News

All LVB employees will continue in service and are now employees of DBIL on the same terms & conditions of service as under LVB. The DBS team is working closely with LVB colleagues to integrate LVB’s systems and network into DBS over the coming months.  Once the integration is complete, customers will be able to access a wider range of products and services, including access to the full suite of DBS digital banking services which have won multiple global accolades.

DBS Bank India Limited (DBIL) is well-capitalised and it’s capital adequacy ratios (CAR) will remain above regulatory requirements even after the amalgamation.  Additionally, DBS Group will inject INR 2,500 crore (SGD 463 million) into DBIL to support the amalgamation and for future growth. This will be fully funded from DBS Group’s existing resources.

Surojit Shome, CEO of DBS Bank India Limited, said, “The amalgamation of LVB has enabled us to provide stability to LVB’s depositors and employees. It also gives us access to a larger set of customers and cities where we do not currently have a presence. We look forward to working with our new colleagues towards being a strong banking partner to LVB’s clients.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Lakshmi Vilas Bank amalgamation with DBS Bank Will interest rates on savings bank accounts FD change?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
19 important and effective tips for first-time investors
2Section 80C limit Rs 3 lakh, Home Loan interest deduction upto Rs 1 crore – FICCI recommends
3Fasal Bima profits of private insurers jump, as state govts, state-run firms falter