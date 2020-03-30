Kundli: A promising investment destination in Delhi-NCR

For further development, the Haryana government is coming up with the world’s biggest Footwear Park at IMT Kharkhoda, Sonepat, which will be spread over an area of 676 acres.

One real estate destination that has evolved into one of the best locations to stay and invest in Delhi-NCR is Kundli. The place is becoming favourite for investors for its proximity to Delhi and the ease of commutation that it provides to nearby areas. With property in Delhi becoming expensive by each passing day, Kundli has been providing an option to the homebuyers/investors with options that are within their budget, without compromising on the quality of lifestyle.

After coming onto the realty space somewhere around 2006, the place has become a promising investment destination in Delhi-NCR. Investors and end users have been thronging the place mainly because of the closeness to Delhi, and it was also termed as ‘New New Delhi’. Gradually, the infrastructural work started taking shape and it became the hotbed of real estate development.

A decade from the launch, many infrastructural developments have already taken place and people have raked in good appreciation in the prices of their properties. Let us talk about the first aspect that is prospects of employment in the area. Job generation here is good because of the warehousing and industrial growth in areas such as Kundli, Sonipat and Rai. The resale prices in the industrial area have gone upwards of Rs 25,000 per sq yard, which is an indication of the high demand and obviously the returns that it promises.

For further development, the Haryana government is coming up with the world’s biggest Footwear Park at IMT Kharkhoda, Sonepat, which will be spread over an area of 676 acres. Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has invited applications for the allotment of around 414 industrial plots in the area.

Then comes the education part, an essential ingredient to make the families come and stay in an area. Near Kundli we have 5000 acre Rajeev Gandhi Educational City which has approximately 100 universities proposed and apart from this many world class schools have come up in the vicinity to meet the growing needs of the population.

Now comes the connectivity part, which has always been the high point of Kundli as it is along the NH1. With widening of NH1 from Delhi to Panipat, the flow of traffic will be better as this stretch will have 29 minor bridges, 10 flyovers, five vehicular underpasses, five passenger underpasses, 11 foot overbridges and 15 major road junctions on the highway. In its latest budget, the Haryana Government has planned metro from Narela in Delhi to Kundli that will make life more easier for the residents here.

Last but not the least is the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, an important link in real estate development here, which is now operational. Then we have proposed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS ), semi-high speed rail corridor connecting Delhi-Panipat. This completes the connectivity aspect of Kundli and an added reason for the real estate seekers to come here for better returns in future.

(By Akshay Taneja, MD, TDI Infratech Ltd)