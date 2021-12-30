Krisumi Waterfall Residences enters Rs 100-cr league in Q3, aims to achieve sales worth 500 cr in FY 22

The company has posted a 300% growth in the last three months in contrast to the sales performance in September to November last year on the back of strong economic recovery and improved demand conditions.

Krisumi Corporation, India’s first Indo-Japanese real estate joint-venture, has recorded sales worth Rs 175 crore between September and November 2021 on 84 units of its maiden project, Waterfall Residences. The company has posted a 300% growth in the last three months in contrast to the sales performance in September to November last year on the back of strong economic recovery and improved demand conditions.

The total sales bookings for September to November 2021 have tripled as compared to the bookings in the same period in 2020.

“The Rs 100-crore sales milestone puts Krisumi firmly on track to achieve its goal of crossing Rs 500 crore revenue in FY22. Our lavishly appointed family-friendly apartments, 30 different customisations, 7 certificates of quality, competitive price and seamlessly connected location are truly making Krisumi Waterfall Residences the preferred choice in the market. It is indeed a stupendous achievement and a testimony to the unflinching trust reposed in us by our patrons. At Krisumi, we are committed to redefining the Indian realty landscape through bespoke offerings, best-in-class construction and superior customer service,” said Mohit Jain, Managing Director, Krisumi Corporation.

“The pandemic has reinforced the significance of homeownership. It is indeed an opportune time to buy a dream home against the backdrop of economic stability prospects and conducive policy landscape. We foresee sales to gain further momentum in the coming months,” added Vineet Nanda, Director, Sales & Marketing, Krisumi Corporation.

Krisumi Corporation is a joint venture between India’s Krishna Group, an automotive giant, and Japanese conglomerate, Sumitomo Corporation. Krisumi Waterfall Residences, the flagship residential project of Krisumi Corporation, exemplifies the confluence of Japanese art and architecture with Indian aesthetics. Strategically located in Sector 36A on the confluence of three of the widest roads of Gurugram – National Highway-48, Central Peripheral Road and Northern Peripheral Road, Waterfall Residences will offer unparalleled connectivity.

The project is part of a self-sustained, integrated township Krisumi City that will also feature a high-end retail mall, education institutions, a premium hotel and premium office spaces. The first phase, Krisumi Waterfall Residences, comprises 433 units (2, 3 Living Dining Kitchen and penthouses), including a 36,000 sqft (3344.5 sqm) clubhouse. Three towers – A, B and C have been launched; while the first two towers were launched earlier, the third tower was launched during the pandemic.