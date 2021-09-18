Krisumi Corporation partners with Savills India to market Krisumi Waterfall Residences in international markets

Savills India will help Krisumi Corporation in positioning its maiden project in international markets such as UK, Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Krisumi Corporation, the first Indo-Japanese joint venture in Indian real estate, has partnered with Savills India to market its maiden project, Krisumi Waterfall Residences, in key international markets such as the UK, Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The partnership with Savills India is an addition to the company’s existing pool of partners in its endeavour to bolster its presence across the globe.

Krisumi Corporation is a joint venture between India’s Krishna Group – an automotive giant, and Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo Corporation. Krisumi Waterfall Residences exemplifies the confluence of Japanese art and architecture with Indian aesthetics. Strategically located in Sector 36A on the confluence of three of the widest roads of Gurugram – National Highway-48, Central Peripheral Road and Northern Peripheral Road, Waterfall Residences will offer good connectivity. The project is part of a self-sustained, integrated township Krisumi City that will also feature a high-end retail mall, education institutions, a premium hotel and premium office spaces.

The first phase, Krisumi Waterfall Residences, comprises 433 units (2, 3 Living Dining Kitchen and penthouses), including a 36,000 sq ft (3344.5 sqm) clubhouse. Three towers – A, B and C have been launched; while the first two towers were launched earlier, the third tower was launched during the pandemic. Towers A and B comprise 239 units; Tower C consists of 194 units spread across 34 floors. The top few floors would be reserved for limited edition fully-furnished apartments targeted specifically towards the expatriate community. The construction of all three towers is going on in full swing, as per a company press release.

“We are excited to partner with Savills India in our journey to reimagine the Indian realty landscape through professionalism and a superior customer experience. Krisumi Corporation amalgamates Japanese aesthetics and design with Indian tastes and sensibilities to offer a truly superior experience to the discerning Indian homebuyers. With a premium residential offering in a ticket size more palatable to everyone, we are reimagining the paradigm of luxury that has been traditionally associated with ticket size or pricing attributes,” said Ashok Kapur, Chairman, Krisumi Corporation & Krishna Group.

“This association with Krisumi Corporation will allow Savills to showcase and position Indian real estate and its unparalleled offering in the international markets attracting potential foreign investors. Combined with sturdy economic growth outlook, this could also open gates for other prospective multinational corporations to look at India as a suitable partner in terms of their business expansion in the real estate space and more,” said Shveta Jain, Head and Managing Director, Residential Services, Savills India.

Commenting upon the partnership, Takahiro Yamazaki, Co-CEO & Director, Krisumi Corporation, said, “This strategic partnership will aid us in strengthening our position as a premium realty player. Amalgamating Japanese craftsmanship and Indian sensibilities, we are poised to reimagine the real estate segment through credibility, bespoke offerings and superior experience.”

This tie-up comes at the back of increasing demand from NRIs seeking diversification and investments into India. The demand and supply dynamics have changed, and the purchase decisions are pivoting towards new-age developments offering a promise of quality, high customisation, and ease of living. Savills India, with its global footprint, is well poised to help Krisumi position its project in key markets such as the UK, Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Vineet Nanda, Director, Sales & Marketing, Krisumi Corporation, said: “Homebuyers these days prefer residences that can accommodate space for remote working, with more outdoor open spaces and gated communities having state-of-the-art amenities. Anticipating this trend at the beginning of 2021, we launched a new asset class 2LDK (Living, Dining & Kitchen) + personal workspace in our flagship project, Krisumi Waterfall Residences. These residences are perfectly suited for the work from home (WFH) lifestyle for Indians working with global firms and the expat communities.”