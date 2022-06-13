Kotak NationBuilders Salary Account launched for government employees – Check features

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) has announced the launch of Kotak NationBuilders Salary Account – a Corporate Salary Account proposition exclusively designed to cater to the needs of employees of PSUs and Government – who are partners in nation building.

The Kotak NationBuilders Salary account is being offered to all salaried individuals working with the Central, State government and Public Sector employees and will provide access to a full range of products and services with several attractive features and benefits that include:

Key features

• A Lifetime Zero Balance Account

• Preferential service charges-Free locker, Free Cash deposit up to Rs. 2 Lakh a month, 30 free transactions a month

• Free RuPay Platinum Debit Card for employees along with a free Add-on debit card for family members

Virat Diwanji, Group President-Retail Liabilities & Branch Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “India has progressed to a $3 trillion economy with a GDP growth rate of around 7.2%-8% in recent times. This stellar growth has been possible due to the innovative and the progressive mindset of leaders, including our PSU, Central & State Government institutions and their workforce who have played a key role in nation building. The contribution and service of these institutions and its workforce is an intangible asset and they will continue to build the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Kotak NationBuilders Salary account has been designed to appreciate and applaud the country’s nation builders and their resilience and fortitude in evolving economic landscape. It is an honour and privilege for us to be their bankers and empower

them and their loved ones through need-based products and services.”

Other features

• Personal Accident Coverage (Accidental Death – Rail and Road Only) upto 50 lakh

• Partial/Permanent Disability Cover due to Road, Rail Accident up to Rs 30 Lakh

• Upto 5% Cash Back* and offers on select Indian brands

• 4 Complimentary Domestic and 2 Complimentary International Lounge access at airports

per year

• Education cover of Rs 4 Lakh for dependent child Special pricing on loans- Special discounts on Loan rates / Processing Fees

• Dedicated helpline number for faster response time

• Resolution of service within 48 hours on select services

Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said, “We are delighted to partner with Kotak Mahindra Bank and to take the RuPay Platinum Debit Card to our NationBuilders and their families. The card comes with a host of benefits catering to their needs that includes insurance cover as well as an Education Cover for dependent child. We believe that the powerpacked features of the card backed by cutting-edge technology will bring an unmatched, unique and safe

digital payment experience to our users. With RuPay, we are constantly creating innovative offerings for seamless payment for our customers as a way of life. We are confident that this launch is a step ahead to make RuPay the preferred card of India.”

In line with its endeavour to contribute to the nation building journey KMBL has also launched an exclusive salary account for Uniformed Services personnel and has partnered with some of the key Armed Forces including Indian Army and the Indian Navy.